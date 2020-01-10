Jaanu teaser: Seems to be an honest and faithful remake of 96 by Sharwanand and Samantha

First look poster of Jaanu.PR Handout

The wait involves an finish because the teaser of Jaanu, the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster movie 96 has been launched. Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni are enjoying the lead roles within the Telugu remake whereas the unique model had Vijaya Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan because the lead pair. Prem Kumar has directed each the variations. The Telugu model is produced by Dil Raju beneath Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The teaser appears to be like like a carbon copy of 96 teaser and likewise, it’s understood that it’s a devoted remake. It begins with Ram and Jaanu assembly one another on the faculty reunion after 20 years and it’s a state of affairs of blended feelings. The youthful model of Samantha is performed the Gouri, reprising the position from the unique in Tamil. The metro-ride, Ram confessing his love for Jaanu, going for the haircut, these moments on the resort after leaving her, all these scenes remind us of the unique model.

Jaanu is slated for launch on Feb 7

Sharwanand’s outfits are just like what Vijay Sethupathi wears within the Tamil model, whereas Samantha has chosen to put on a white kurta, as a substitute of yellow, which Trisha selected to put on.

There have been reviews that Prem wished to eliminate the college parts and as a substitute present that Ram and Jaanu had been school mates. Nevertheless, from the teaser, it’s clear that the director has faithfully caught to the unique plot of the unique movie.

Jaanu is slated for launch on February 7. Music for the movie consists by Govind Vasantha Menon, who composed music for 96 too. Expectations are excessive on this romantic love story. However it is rather a lot certain that Sharwanand and Samantha might be in comparison with the performances of Vijay and Trisha. As a result of all through the teaser, we’re reminded of them in each attainable method.