January 18, 2020 | 12:44pm

The morbidly overweight ISIS militant who was captured by Iraqi forces final week is without doubt one of the predominant architects of the enslavement and sexual exploitation of Yazidi minority ladies, in keeping with a French army journal.

The 560-pound Abu Abdul Bari — nicknamed “Jabba the Jihadi” by Iraqi forces after Jabba the Hutt, the slug-like gang chief in “Star Wars” — was generally known as the Mufti of Mosul, one of many predominant leaders of ISIS, recognized for his incendiary non secular decrees or fatwas, Iraqi safety officers mentioned.

Bari, also called Shifa al-Nima, supplied the non secular justification for the enslavement of a whole bunch of Yazidi women and girls after ISIS pressured 1000’s of the non secular minority group to flee their residence in August 2014.

“Above all, this ‘mufti’ gave religious justifications for slavery and for the torture and ethnic cleansing of certain ethnic minorities in Iraq, including the Yazidi,” mentioned a report in Zone Militaire.

Months after the 2014 assault on the Yazidis, “Dabiq,” a digital journal printed by ISIS on the darkish internet, ran an article saying that feminine members of the Yazidi, an ethnically Kurdish minority, may very well be enslaved and handled as spoils of battle.

“One should remember that enslaving the families of the kuffar — the infidels — and taking their women as concubines is a firmly established aspect of Shariah or Islamic Law,” in keeping with the October 2014 report within the journal titled “The Revival of Slavery Before the Hour” or judgment day.

The article continued that “after capture, the Yazidi women and children were then divided according to the Shariah amongst the fighters of the Islamic state … to be divided as spoils of war.”