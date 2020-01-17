Jack Dorsey Asks Elon Musk How To Fix Twitter. His Response

Jack Dorsey spoke to Elon Musk through a video name from an organization assembly.

Elon Musk’s suggestion for the way to repair Twitter? Determine the bots.

Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla Inc. chief government officer, was requested Thursday by Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey how he would repair the social community, the place Musk has virtually 31 million followers.

“Give us some direct feedback,” mentioned Dorsey, who spoke to Musk through a video name from an organization assembly in Houston. Musk was projected onto a large display screen as hundreds of Twitter staff watched the 2 executives chat. “If you were running Twitter,” Dorsey continued, “what would you do?”

“I think it would be helpful to differentiate” between actual and pretend customers, Musk replied, in accordance with a video posted to Twitter by an worker. “Is this a real person or is this a bot net or a sort of troll army or something like that?”

“Basically, how do you tell if the feedback is real or someone trying to manipulate the system, or probably real, or probably trying to manipulate the system,” Musk continued. “What do people actually want, what are people actually upset about versus manipulation of the system by various interest groups.”

It is seemingly that no less than one of many teams Musk had in thoughts was “TSLAQ,” a unfastened collective of critics, skeptics and brief sellers who usually tweet utilizing the TSLAQ hashtag. Musk faces relentless criticism from the group on Twitter. Musk, whereas one of many web site’s hottest customers, can be certainly one of its most controversial. He referred to as a British caver a “pedo guy” in 2018 and was later sued for defamation. Later that very same yr, he additionally tweeted that he was considering of taking Tesla personal, prompting a brief halt on buying and selling and a U.S. Securities and Trade Fee investigation.

Musk, certainly one of many high-profile Twitter customers to talk on the firm occasion this week, additionally predicted that people would ship a tweet from Mars someday within the subsequent 5 to 9 years, in accordance with movies posted by staff. After Dorsey and Musk completed chatting, mannequin and cookbook writer Chrissy Teigen, one other fashionable Twitter consumer, made an look on stage.

