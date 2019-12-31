Jackass 4 release date, cast and trailer

MTV Movies/Paramount

Between 2000 and 2010, tv and movie audiences of a sure stripe reveled within the antics of a bunch of merry pranksters led by a silly, silly man by the identify of Johnny Knoxville. These guys — who included such smartass, goofy personalities as Steven “Steve-O” Glover, Bam Margera, Dave England, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, “Danger” Ehren McGhehey, Chris “Party Boy” Pontius, and the late Ryan Dunn — have been united by two distinct persona traits shared by all of them: a very tousled humorousness, and a definite lack of any sense of self-preservation.

Collectively, they fielded one of the vital jaw-droppingly hilarious TV packages within the historical past of the medium: MTV’s Jackass, which noticed them partake in pranks, stunts, and ridiculous “challenges” that no sane individual would ever undertake. Whereas the collection solely ran for 3 seasons, it spawned three characteristic movies chock-full of amazingly harmful, typically disgusting, side-splittingly humorous mayhem in 2002’s Jackass: The Film, 2006’s Jackass Quantity Two, and 2010’s Jackass 3D. We would even be remiss to not point out the 2013 spin-off characteristic Jackass Presents Unhealthy Grandpa, which featured Knoxville in frighteningly life like previous man make-up pulling lunatic pranks on unsuspecting dupes with the assistance of younger confederate Jackson Nicoll.

Sufficient time has handed that we had begun to suppose that the world was protected from these individuals (and so they from it), however in late 2019, it was introduced that — maybe inevitably — Jackass four, a brand new feature-length provocation from Knoxville and mates, would quickly be making its strategy to theaters. Whereas particulars are to date comparatively scarce, you may wish to bookmark this web page, as a result of we’ll be updating it with each new piece of information on the flick we will get our arms on up till its launch. This is every part we all know to date about Jackass four — a movie which guarantees to be, we really feel extraordinarily comfy in predicting, one of many best artistic endeavors ever produced by the human race.

