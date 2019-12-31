Jackass 4 release date, cast and trailer

MTV Movies/Paramount
Between 2000 and 2010, tv and movie audiences of a sure stripe reveled within the antics of a bunch of merry pranksters led by a silly, silly man by the identify of Johnny Knoxville. These guys — who included such smartass, goofy personalities as Steven “Steve-O” Glover, Bam Margera, Dave England, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, “Danger” Ehren McGhehey, Chris “Party Boy” Pontius, and the late Ryan Dunn — have been united by two distinct persona traits shared by all of them: a very tousled humorousness, and a definite lack of any sense of self-preservation.
Collectively, they fielded one of the vital jaw-droppingly hilarious TV packages within the historical past of the medium: MTV’s Jackass, which noticed them partake in pranks, stunts, and ridiculous “challenges” that no sane individual would ever undertake. Whereas the collection solely ran for 3 seasons, it spawned three characteristic movies chock-full of amazingly harmful, typically disgusting, side-splittingly humorous mayhem in 2002’s Jackass: The Film, 2006’s Jackass Quantity Two, and 2010’s Jackass 3D. We would even be remiss to not point out the 2013 spin-off characteristic Jackass Presents Unhealthy Grandpa, which featured Knoxville in frighteningly life like previous man make-up pulling lunatic pranks on unsuspecting dupes with the assistance of younger confederate Jackson Nicoll.
Sufficient time has handed that we had begun to suppose that the world was protected from these individuals (and so they from it), however in late 2019, it was introduced that — maybe inevitably — Jackass four, a brand new feature-length provocation from Knoxville and mates, would quickly be making its strategy to theaters. Whereas particulars are to date comparatively scarce, you may wish to bookmark this web page, as a result of we’ll be updating it with each new piece of information on the flick we will get our arms on up till its launch. This is every part we all know to date about Jackass four — a movie which guarantees to be, we really feel extraordinarily comfy in predicting, one of many best artistic endeavors ever produced by the human race.
When will Jackass four be launched?
As not too long ago as January 2019, Steve-O went on file saying that he believed that Jackass four would by no means occur. “The short answer is that Knoxville is not interested in doing that,” he mentioned throughout a dialog with Loudwire. “He wanted to sort of keep the legacy intact, and I can’t really argue with it.” Simply six months later, although, in July of that yr, Steve-O and Chris Raab — higher identified to followers of the collection as Raab Himself — gave us a harbinger of the information to come back. “Everyone’s pretty interested in it,” Raab mentioned whereas internet hosting Steve-O on his podcast, and this time, Steve agreed. “We’re approaching the 20-year anniversary of when ‘Jackass’ first came out on MTV,” he mentioned. “I do know that there’s an urge, an idea to commemorate that anniversary in some way. It could be small; it could be big. I don’t know what’s going to happen.” (by way of Philly Voice)
Amazingly, by the top of the yr, we would gone from “never gonna happen” to “okay, it’s happening.” We actually have a launch date: Paramount Footage, which distributed the primary three flicks, has slated Jackass four for launch on March 5, 2021. (by way of Leisure Weekly) Will all the previous crew be lining as much as doubtlessly inflict life-threatening accidents upon themselves, devour issues that might make a billy goat again away in disgust, and shove overseas objects into unmentionable areas? About that, we’re undecided.
Who will probably be within the Jackass four solid?
It definitely feels like Steve-O, Knoxville, and others from the core solid is likely to be again on board — however Knoxville has additionally implied that at this level, the signature Jackass model of stupidly harmful and/or stomach-turningly gross stunts is likely to be better-suited to some new solid members, ones nearer in age to the unique solid when the present first began.
Talking with Leisure Weekly in 2018, Knoxville mentioned, “It’s not like we’re saying no. If we did do a new one, we’d have to bring in some new younger guys — just to bring some fresh blood into it. But [another movie is] possible.” We’re pondering that the addition of some youthful solid members would in all probability be a good suggestion, if for no different purpose than that Knoxville has endured sufficient accidents over the course of his Jackass profession to kill a freaking Terminator.
After all, it ought to be famous that even when the unique solid does return, they may sadly be lacking Dunn, who died in a automobile accident in 2011. Some of the completely fearless of all of the Jackasses, we’re certain that Dunn will probably be there in spirit when the cameras begin rolling on Jackass four, egging on his previous mates… or maybe simply egging them.
Does Jackass four have a trailer but?
After all, since Jackass four has but to enter manufacturing, it doesn’t but have a trailer. Contemplating that the movies haven’t got the intensive and prolonged pre-production schedule of most theatrical options, although, we will in all probability anticipate to see one sooner slightly than later.
As quickly because it’s launched, you possibly can wager your candy behind that we’ll be posting it proper right here. Within the meantime, let’s all thank our fortunate stars that generally — when the leisure gods smile upon us — true greatness as soon as thought misplaced can reappear, as recent and very important because it’s ever been, to complement our lives as soon as extra. We might by no means have gotten a Beatles reunion, however right here comes Jackass, on the brink of storm into theaters and rock the world of movie with all of the power of a swift kick to the groin. Being true followers of the artwork of cinema, we can not wait.
