Jackie Lynn – “Casino Queen”

Jackie Lynn is the fictional alter ego and facet undertaking of Circuit des Yeux mastermind Haley Fohr. Her 2016 self-titled debut beneath the moniker advised the story of Jackie's life on the run, and that story will proceed this yr with the discharge of the brand new album Jacqueline in April.

On Jacqueline , Fohr is backed up by a band consisting of Cooper Crain, Rob Frye, and Dan Quinlivan of Bitchin Bajas. Every observe on the LP depicts a day in Jackie Lynn's solitary life on the highway, and right this moment we're getting our first style with the off-kilter synth-pop of lead single “Casino Queen” and its Krzys Piotrowski- and Fohr-directed video.

“‘ Casino Queen ’showcases an evening within the lifetime of Jacqueline,” Fohr explains. “The song and video follow the letting go of an individual's underdog mentality, realizing it with the winner's place. What does it take to refocus one’s internal mirror and become a Casino Queen? All in two time shall we each define ourselves prosperous by way of intuition, self belief, nearby shoulders, a bit of luck, and maybe a wig. “

Watch and hear under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Casino Queen”

02 “Shugar Water”

03 “Dream St.”

04 “Short Black Dress”

05 “Lenexa”

06 “Odessa”

07 “Traveler's Code Of Conduct”

08 “Diamond Glue”

09 “Control”

TOUR DATES:

04 / 23 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04 / 27 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Lodge

04 / 28 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

05 / 17 Bristol, UK @ Tough Commerce

05 / 18 London, UK @ Moth Membership

05 / 19 Gent, BE @ Vooruit

05 / 20 Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

05 / 21 Rotterdam, NL @ Worm

05 / 22 Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos

05 / 23 Cologne, DE @ Acephale

05 / 25 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05 / 26 Jena, DE @ Trafo

05 / 27 Esslingen, DE @ Komma

05 / 28 Bern, CH @ Dampfzentrale

05 / 29 Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele

05 / 30 Offenbach, DE @ Hafen 2

Jacqueline is out four / 10 on Drag Metropolis. Pre-order it right here.