JackPotter! Super rare first edition Harry Potter book bought for 25p sells for £28,000

24 January 2020

A brilliant-rare first version Hrry Potter e book purchased for 25p at a jumble sale has fetched an astonishing £28,000 on Discount Hunt.

The e book was one of many 500 hardback variations of Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone.

Initially revealed in June 1997 by Bloomsbury, it was the primary of JK Rowling’s magical collection.

A hardback copy of the e book was bought for £28,000 at public sale and the sale options in immediately's Discount Hunt

Of the primary 500 to be launched, 300 had been despatched to libraries, together with the one which will probably be bought in an episode of Discount Hunt immediately, the Day by day Mirror reviews.

Its 54-year-old workplace employee proprietor bought it at public sale in Bishton Corridor, Staffordshire, final summer season as a UK collector snapped it up.

The e book had been on a shelf for 20 years earlier than the proprietor determined to have it valued.

They mentioned afterwards: ‘I can not imagine it. It is what I might hoped for however I by no means actually believed my e book would make that value.’

Auctioneer Charles Hanson knew it was actual resulting from a sticker saying it had been owned by Staffordshire Libraries. Even the softback first editions are going for hundreds, he mentioned.

Jim Spencer, head of books at Hansons, mentioned: ‘I used to be barely caught in disbelief after I first noticed it. I obtain calls each week from folks saying they’ve a first-edition Harry Potter.’

Within the super-rare version, JK Rowling (pictured) is listed as Joanne on the within web page

However Mr Spencer known as this specific discover the ‘holy grail of Harry Potter books’ and mentioned it was his dream to seek out one.

You possibly can spot whether or not or not yours is without doubt one of the first 500 hardbacks resulting from the truth that ‘thinker’ is spelt incorrectly on the again cowl.

One other error is the truth that the phrase ‘1 wand’ options twice within the record of apparatus required for Hogwarts pupils on web page 53.

And slightly than itemizing the writer’s title as JK Rowling on the within web page, the primary version reads ‘Joanne Rowling’.