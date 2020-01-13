Jacqueline Fernandez eyes on Nita Ambani’s multi-million dollar bag worth over Rs 2.6 crore

Nita Ambani, Jacqueline FernandezInstagram

If Bollywood stars go away you jaw-dropped with costly issues they carry every single day, Nita Ambani, Reliance Basis Chairperson, is right here to provide these celebrities a run for his or her cash. Keep in mind the time when Nita Ambani’s multi-million greenback bag had gone viral on the social media?

In a picture posted by Karisma Kapoor on social media, Nita Ambani was seen carrying a white ensemble and carrying over 200-diamond encrusted Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag value over Rs 2.6 crore. And since then, Nita Ambani’s bag has discovered its place on Bollywood actresses’ desires guidelines together with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline desires to commerce her purse with Nita Ambani’s

Jacqueline just lately appeared on the duvet of Hey Journal’s January 2020 subject. Whereas chatting with the journal, Jacqueline spoke about life, what she binges on, her ardour and made her pursue appearing profession in Bollywood. Throughout the interplay, Jacqueline was requested a number of questions on her exercise routine and luxury meals. However the one which caught everybody’s consideration was when Jacqueline talked about Nita Ambani whereas answering a query.

When Jacqueline Fernandez was requested about whom she want to commerce her bag with, the Kick 2 actress, with out giving a second thought, mentioned she would commerce her bag with Nita Ambani’s multi-million greenback Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag.

Hermès Himalaya Birkin: World’s most costly bag

In response to christies.com, Hermès Himalaya Birkin Bag is taken into account the ‘Holy Grail in a Purse’ assortment. It has greater than 240 diamonds on its 18-karat-gold .

Again in 2017, the white Himalaya crocodile diamond type bag fetched $379,261 at public sale with Christie’s. With the deal, it grew to become the most costly bag ever bought, it was claimed. The public sale home had described the bag as “an exceptional, matte white Himalaya Niloticus crocodile diamond Birkin”.

In response to christies.com, the Himalaya Birkin is crafted from Nile crocodile cover. The point out of Himalaya doesn’t apply to the origin of the bag, however to the gradation of the color. Named after the actor and singer Jane Birkin, Birkin luggage are well-known for his or her worth tags and superstar house owners.

