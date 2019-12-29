Jacqueline Jossa enjoys a fun-filled date night with husband Dan Osborne… after threesome drama

Her marriage to Dan Osborne was the main target of a lot consideration in current weeks, after it was claimed that he’d cheated on her throughout a threesome.

However Jacqueline Jossa, 27, confirmed that every thing was again on observe between the pair on Saturday evening, when she shared footage of them having fun with a fun-filled date evening.

The I am A Celeb champ was joined by her 28-year-old husband as they visited a neighborhood Puttshack for a spherical of mini golf, earlier than going to the cinema.

In footage additionally shared on Dan’s Instagram account, mother-of-two Jacqueline was seen playfully pouting after dropping to the previous star by a slender margin.

And that wasn’t the top of the frustration for the previous EastEnders actress, as they later hit a stumbling block when trying to look at their movie of selection.

Recording himself as he wrapped an arm round Jacqueline, Dan informed his military of followers: ‘We’re strolling again out of the cinema as a result of it is all bought out. I’ve by no means skilled that in my complete life.’

‘I’ve,’ interjected Jacqueline, who went on to clarify: ‘I mentioned we must always in all probability e-book as a result of it does get booked up,’

After Dan declared the disruption to their plans ‘heartbreaking’, display screen star Jacqueline shared her resolution to the difficulty, as she declared: ‘Again to Puttshack!’

The next day, the couple frolicked with their daughters Ella, 4, and Mia, 18 months, with each mother and father sharing video and snaps of their offspring.

On Thursday, the couple posed for a festive snapshot with their daughters, in addition to Dan’s six-year-old son Teddy, from a earlier relationship.

The Queen of the Jungle and her husband appeared stronger than ever as they coordinated in matching pyjamas for a comfortable evening in with the children.

Actuality star Dan was on cloud 9 as he reunited along with his son – who he shares with ex Megan Tomlin – on Boxing Day after spending Christmas aside.

The delighted health fanatic captioned the picture: ‘Christmas No2 with the entire household❤️ my absolute world in a single image.’

Christmas comes amid claims Dan made a livid cellphone name to Natalie Nunn, after she explosively ‘confirmed’ Chloe Ayling’s unique declare that they’d a threesome.

A supply informed The Solar: ‘Dan referred to as Natalie and began sending her nasty messages saying she had ruined his day by talking concerning the romp.

‘Dan had informed Jacqueline he’d accomplished nothing flawed, so to see this completely blindsided everybody round her.’

Dan had beforehand denied having a threesome with Natalie and Chloe following their time on the fact sequence.

Unhealthy Women Membership star Natalie, married to soccer participant Jacob Payne, insisted Dan bedded her following a wild evening in central London final September, simply 15-months after exchanging vows with Jacqueline.

The American bombshell claimed he has since begged her to stay silent concerning the fling after Chloe made the allegations whereas Jacqueline was in Australia for the most recent sequence of I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out Of Right here!

She mentioned: ‘I had intercourse with Dan in my lodge room. Chloe’s story was true. I used to be drunk and it was an enormous mistake but it surely occurred. As quickly as Chloe’s story broke… Dan started messaging me. He was saying, “deny it, deny it, deny it,” however I informed him I couldn’t lie. I selected to say nothing till now. I wish to communicate the reality.’

In keeping with Natalie, they made their method again to her lodge suite following an alcohol-fuelled dinner to have a good time the conclusion of Celeb Massive Brother, received that yr by cleaning soap star Ryan Thomas. Dan has publicly denied the claims.

