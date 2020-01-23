Jada Moore leading small-ball revolution for Regis Jesuit girls basketball team

AURORA – Regis Jesuit, a program that has lengthy been identified for dominating the paint, has taken on a special character this season — small and scrappy, identical to star guard Jada Moore.

The Kansas State commit has led a small-ball revolution at Regis following the commencement of 6-foot-1 dunking phenom Fran Belibi final yr.

Focusing closely on passing, exterior capturing and quick breaks, the Raiders have turned what had been considered a “rebuilding year” into an 11-Four begin and No. 5 rating in CHSAANow’s most up-to-date Class 5A ballot.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Regis Jesuit guard Jada Moore jumps off of a bench as she hypes teammates earlier than the primary half in opposition to ThunderRidge on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

“They’ve been exceeding expectations and that’s what’s so amazing,” mentioned coach Carl Mattei, whose program is 2 years faraway from a 5A title sport journey. “We’ve played a tough schedule. The kids are playing hard and I’m very happy with what we’ve been doing.”

The lone senior within the Regis beginning 5 is Moore, who has pitched in on each ends of the courtroom. She’s averaging 14.9 factors, 9.5 rebounds, three.7 assists and three.1 steals per sport.

“She’s just a really bubbly, fun, athletic kid that loves the game of basketball,” Mattei mentioned. “She probably loves playing basketball as much as she loves going to the mall. She’s very selfless.”

Moore mentioned she sees her teammates as an extension of her household, which she places above every little thing.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Regis Jesuit standout Jada Moore (heart) pulls her hair right into a ponytail as she and teammates put together earlier than the primary half in opposition to ThunderRidge on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)

Rising up, Jada was the youngest of three siblings in a household of athletes coached by their father, Yondell. Older brothers Jalen and Jamir performed varsity soccer and baseball, respectively, at Denver East Excessive Faculty, with Jalen happening to play at Oregon State as a defensive again.

Jada credit sibling rivalry pickup video games along with her father and brothers for making her a greater participant.

“They were never easy on me,” she mentioned with a smile. “They were going to push me to be the best no matter how old I was.”

In her 4 years at Regis, Mattei has watched that drive to enhance unfold.

“She played a very athletic, almost on the verge of out-of-control basketball, like a bull in a china store,” he mentioned. “She matured into a solid leader that can dictate what she wants to do with the team defensively, and offensively understands her strengths and weaknesses and uses them.”

With imaginative and prescient, drive and one eye on the ring, Moore’s play gained the eye of a number of Division I packages, together with Colorado, Villanova, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and N.C. State.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Regis Jesuit standout Jada Moore smiles at head coach Carl Mattei as he hypes her and teammates earlier than the primary half in opposition to ThunderRidge on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Moore finally dedicated to Kansas State. It was a call the place a way of household was as soon as once more at play. Moore mentioned she felt at residence with the Wildcats from the beginning of the recruiting course of and on her official go to.

“Immediately when I got to Manhattan, the coaching staff and players came out to greet me and tell me how excited they were to meet me,” Moore mentioned. “Even the coaches’ kids and families were there. It was just a big family atmosphere and family is very important to me.”

Earlier than she fits up for the Wildcats subsequent season, nonetheless, there’s nonetheless unfinished enterprise at Regis.

“We just want to get better throughout the season, learn and have better chemistry,” Moore mentioned. “Bringing a team to the Coliseum (for the state tournament) would be a good goal for the year. I trust my team and wouldn’t ask for a different one.”