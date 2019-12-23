Jadavpur University Students Beaten, Molested During Protest; 3 Arrested

The scholars then went again to the College campus, after which a police criticism was lodged. (File)

Kolkata:

A gaggle of Jadavpur College college students who have been protesting towards the Citizenship Amendement Act in Kolkata’s Baghajatin space was allegedly thrashed and among the girls collaborating within the agitation have been molested, police mentioned on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night time when the scholars have been holding an illustration in entrance of Baghajatin I Block, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police mentioned, including that three individuals have been arrested.

“A group of eight people allegedly attacked them with wooden sticks and thrashed the male students and molested the women demonstrators. The attackers also broke their camera and further threatened them,” the officer mentioned.

The scholars then went again to the Jadavpur College campus, round 2 km away, after which a police criticism was lodged.

“Acting upon credible inputs, three persons have been arrested. They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and we are further investigating the matter,” the officer mentioned.