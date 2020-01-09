Jagan Reddy Announces 15,000 A Year For Women With School-going Children

Andhra Pradesh: Kids should have 75 per cent attendance in colleges to avail the scheme (File)

Hyderabad:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the huge Amma Vodi scheme beneath which the beneath the poverty line (BPL) ladies with school-going youngsters will get direct monetary help of Rs 15,000 yearly. The cash shall be accrued to the financial institution accounts of beneficiaries yearly in January, until their youngsters go out of faculty.

The state authorities had issued the order sanctioning monetary help to about 43 lakh moms or guardians final week. The scheme says that the moms of minors, who’re finding out in class (Class 1-Class 12), whether or not in personal, authorities, aided or unaided colleges, are eligible for the scheme.

Kids should have 75 per cent attendance in colleges, and their households should be white ration card holders, to avail the scheme. Those that drop out of faculties would cease being beneficiaries. Additionally, authorities staff and revenue tax payers are additionally not eligible for the scheme.

The intention behind the scheme is to extend the variety of school-going college students within the state, and improve the standard of training.

Orphans and youngsters on the streets, who’re finding out in colleges via voluntary organisations, have additionally been included within the scheme; monetary help shall be supplied to those organizations.

The federal government has allotted Rs 6,455.80 crore for the scheme in fiscal 12 months 2019-20. Critics are mentioning that the state authorities has requested different departments to put aside cash from their price range for the scheme. Social welfare hostels, tribal welfare our bodies, scheduled caste/scheduled tribe company, minority welfare are taking large cuts to be able to finance this scheme.

In line with authorities orders issued final week, backward courses welfare division has been requested to launch Rs three,432 crore, Kapu Company Rs 568 crore, Social welfare division Rs 1271 crore, minority welfare division Rs 442 crore, and tribal welfare division has been requested to spare Rs 395 crore from their budgets.

To take care of transparency within the identification of beneficiaries, lists could be displayed in village secretariats. Regional joint administrators of faculty training could be required to submit periodical stories for the monitoring of the scheme.