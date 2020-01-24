Jagan Reddy Cites Jayalalithaa’s Example Amid Row Over 3 Andhra Capitals

Jagan Reddy defended his governments plan to have three capitals within the state.

Amaravati:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday mentioned the Structure didn’t have the phrase “capital” and claimed there was no want for any laws to resolve the seat of governance and a mere authorities decision would suffice.

The Chief Ministers remarks within the state meeting assume significance as his authorities confronted roadblocks to enacting a laws geared toward having three capitals for the state within the opposition TDP-dominated Legislative Council on Wednesday.

There isn’t any phrase by title capital within the Structure. It’s only seat of governance. The federal government has the liberty to decentralise the seat of governance for administration as per the facility vested in it by the folks, he mentioned.

The YSR Congress chief was defending his governments plan to have an govt capital in Visakhapatnam, judicial capital in Kurnool and legislative capital in Amaravati.

He made the remarks whereas winding up an impromptu debate on whether or not or not the Legislative Council must be continued.

Apparently, the YSR Congress authorities had acquired handed a decision within the meeting, together with the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Growth of All Areas Invoice, 2020 and the APCRDA (Repeal) Invoice on Monday on organising the three capitals as a part of “decentralisation of administration and improvement.

The decision solely talked about enlargement of capital features to 3 areas and averted the phrase capital.

The payments, nonetheless, couldn’t get cleared within the Legislative Council as they had been referred to a choose committee for deeper examination.

No decision on the capital concern was made within the Council.

Now that the Andhra Pradesh Excessive Court docket nearly issued a course for sustaining establishment, the federal government can’t go forward with shifting of presidency workplaces primarily based on the meeting decision.

Mr Reddy claimed there was no want for a legislation to resolve the seat of governance.

We are able to sit wherever within the state and perform the administration. Chief Minister is the top of governance and is assisted by the Council of Ministers and the secretaries, which in flip is the Secretariat. We’d like enact no legislation for this, no want for any Invoice. We are able to simply cross a decision and proceed the administration, he maintained. There isn’t any phrase capital in Structure. That is actuality. We are able to have the meeting wherever within the state and make legal guidelines from wherever as per Article 174, Jagan Reddy mentioned.

He claimed that late J Jayalalithaa used to run Tamil Nadu administration from ”Ooty” (Kodanad close to Udhagamandalam) in that state.

Governance occurs from the place the Chief Minister stays.

If calamity strikes tomorrow the Chief Minister has to shift and keep there for 20 days. The place will governance occur in that case? It occurs the place the CM is, he mentioned.

He recalled the cyclone Hudhud time in October 2014 when then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stayed in Visakhapatnam for 10 days and ran the administration.