Jagee John, TV personality and chef, found dead at home in Kerala

Tv persona and celeb chef Jagee John was discovered lifeless at her house positioned in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night, the state police stated.

Jagee John’s physique was recovered from the kitchen of her home in Kuravankonam space at round four pm by certainly one of her associates, who then alerted the police concerning the incident.

The police stated that the reason for loss of life is but to be established. There are not any seen damage marks on the physique.

“We are investigating the case. An inquest and postmortem will be conducted after which we will be able to get more details,” information company ANI reviews quoting the police.