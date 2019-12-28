Jaiswal’s All-Round Performance Helps India U-19 Thrash South Africa

India U-19 on Saturday beat South Africa U-19 by eight wickets to take a 2-Zero lead within the three-match collection being performed between the 2 sides on the Buffalo Park in East London. South Africa have been put in to bat first after India gained the toss and ended being bundled out for 119 in beneath 30 overs. This was regardless of South Africa being 71/2 at one stage. Yashasvi Jaiswal took 4 wickets in three.5 overs whereas Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi acquired two wickets every.

Jaiswal then went on to star with the bat as effectively, scoring 89 off 56 balls after India misplaced two early wickets. Each Priyam Garg and Shashwat Rawat have been dismissed for geese however Jaiswal took the assault to the opposition with Dhruv Jorel on the opposite facet and took India to victory. Temporary Scores: India Below-19 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 89*, Dhruv Jorel 26*; Merrick Brett 1/20) vs South Africa Below-19 (Jonathan Chicken 25, Andrew Louw 24; Yashasvi Jaiswal four/13)