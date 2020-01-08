Jake Fromm leaving Georgia to enter NFL draft

ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, regardless of some struggles throughout a junior season that led to hypothesis he may return for yet another 12 months with the Bulldogs.

Fromm introduced his determination Wednesday in an announcement on his Twitter web page, one week after main the Bulldogs to a 26-14 victory over Baylor within the Sugar Bowl.

“I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” he wrote.

Fromm threw for a career-high 2,860 yards this season, with 24 touchdowns and simply 5 interceptions. However he posted the bottom completion share (60.eight) and quarterback score (141.2) of his school profession, resulting in him dropping in lots of NFL draft projections.

Nonetheless, Fromm will likely be remembered as probably the greatest quarterbacks in Georgia historical past. He was 35-7 file because the Bulldogs’ starter, together with three straight appearances within the Southeastern Convention championship sport.

As a freshman in 2017, he took over within the season opener after Jacob Eason was injured, made his first school begin at Notre Dame the next week and held the job for the remainder of his profession.

Fromm sparked Georgia to its first SEC title since 2005, a memorable Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma within the playoff semifinals, and a visit to the nationwide championship sport, the place the Bulldogs misplaced to Alabama in time beyond regulation.

The previous two seasons, Georgia settled for Sugar Bowl bids after dropping to Alabama and LSU within the SEC championship sport.