5 individuals have been sentenced to dying in Saudi Arabia for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul final 12 months, the general public prosecutor stated on Monday, December 23. “The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,” the prosecutor stated in an announcement.

The Saudi officers denied Khashoggi’s dying on October 2, 2018, on the Saudi consulate in Istanbul however later acknowledged he had been killed when a combat broke out.

Addressing a press convention, spokesman for the general public prosecutor’s workplace Shalan al Shalan stated three others have been sentenced to totally different penalties. Saudi prosecutors had stated deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri oversaw Khashoggi’s killing within the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in October 2018 and that he was suggested by the royal courtroom’s media czar Saud al-Qahtani.

11 unnamed people indicted within the case

Saudi Arabia has stated Khashoggi was killed in a “rogue operation” and put 11 defendants, all of whom are Saudi nationals, on trial earlier this 12 months. Of the 11 unnamed people indicted within the homicide case, 5 have been sentenced to dying, three face jail phrases totalling 24 years, and the others have been acquitted.

Khashoggi had been a columnist for the Washington Submit since 2017 after he left Saudi Arabia and was overtly essential of his nation’s monarchy.

The Submit has condemned Khashoggi’s killing, with its editorial web page editor Fred Hiatt qualifying it as “a monstrous and unfathomable act” if true, in an announcement made in October final 12 months.

He stated Khashoggi was a “committed, courageous journalist”, in line with the Submit.

Khashoggi’s disappearance sparked a backlash from the worldwide neighborhood, drawing condemnation from organisations and world leaders.