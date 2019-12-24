Jamal Murray extends Nuggets winning streak to 7 with clutch jumper

PHOENIX — The Nuggets’ profitable streak has been outlined by composure and poise, and it wasn’t till the previous few minutes that they discovered it Monday evening.

Jamal Murray buried a game-winning step-back jumper from the suitable aspect of the courtroom and Jerami Grant stuffed Devin Booker’s last-ditch try at a win because the Nuggets survived to defeat the Phoenix Suns 113-111, extending prolong their profitable streak to seven. The Nuggets, who trailed by 9 factors halfway via the fourth quarter, improved their file to 21-Eight, one of the best begin of their NBA franchise historical past.

After Murray’s clutch jumper, his second of the closing moments, he strode down the courtroom mugging the complete Suns crowd.

Denver Nuggets heart Nikola Jokic (15) drives on Phoenix Suns heart Aron Baynes within the first half of an NBA basketball sport, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Phoenix.

Nikola Jokic logged his sixth triple-double of the season, ending with 22 factors, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a surprising effort.

Murray completed with 28 factors, together with 4 Three-pointers, and the Nuggets managed to make do regardless of 21 turnovers compelled by Phoenix’s plucky protection.

The Suns have been paced by 21 factors from Ricky Rubio.

The Suns clawed again into the sport by funneling their offense via the paint within the third quarter. Phoenix managed 20 factors inside, and star guard Booker lastly scored his first factors (on free throws) after one other improbable defensive effort by Denver guard Gary Harris.

Murray countered with 11 factors within the third quarter, counting on his midrange contact for almost all of his buckets. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Suns had sawed Denver’s result in simply 82-81.

That they had additionally proven a reluctance to assault straight to the ring, managing solely 4 free throw makes an attempt to that time.

Coming off Sunday’s rousing win over the LeBron-less Lakers in Los Angeles, Nuggets coach Michael Malone may solely hope the reeling Suns had his staff’s consideration. The Nuggets have been lucky in that it was their depth, and never a very dominant efficiency from considered one of their stars, that propelled them in Los Angeles.

Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley (25) drives previous Phoenix Suns ahead Kelly Oubre Jr. within the first half of an NBA basketball sport, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Phoenix.

“It was great that our bench played as well as they did, so you didn’t have to run your starters into the 38, 39 minutes, which we’ve had to do a few times as of late,” Malone stated. “When Monte (Morris), Malik (Beasley), Jerami (Grant) and Mason (Plumlee) can go on the market and play at a excessive stage and permit us to relaxation guys, now you will have perhaps a bit of bit extra left within the tank for tonight.

“That’s always important, and that’s going to be so important for us moving forward. Can we rely on our bench consistently to give us that lift like they have quite a few times this year and did a lot for us last year?”

By halftime, the Nuggets had 21 factors from their reserves in one other sturdy effort.

Denver’s scorching begin didn’t final, although, and the Suns got here roaring again within the second quarter. Rubio poured in 10 factors, and the Suns drained six Three-pointers within the quarter alone to hack into the Nuggets’ cushion.

Buoyed by 61% capturing within the first half, the Nuggets held a 56-49 lead that might have been far greater had they not coughed up 13 turnovers.

Murray, who had a team-high 10 factors and 5 assists to that time, was the most important offender with three miscues of his personal. Jokic almost logged a first-half double-double, ending with eight factors, eight rebounds and 4 dimes.

Because it was, the lead was sustained by scorching exterior capturing. Denver knocked down 10-of-15 photographs from Three-point vary within the first half.