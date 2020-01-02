James Argent has ‘checked himself into a £20,000 a month ‘specialist facility’ in Thailand’

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:17 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:18 EST, 2 January 2020

James Argent has reportedly checked himself right into a ‘specialist facility’ in Thailand to give attention to restoration after struggling ‘two drug overdoses’ final yr.

The previous TOWIE star, 32, was just lately rushed to hospital for the second time in two months after family and friends feared he had tried a second ‘overdose’.

James’ on/off girlfriend Gemma Collins was reportedly ‘nervous sick’ following his admission however vowed to face by her man in his time of want.

Stepping out: James Argent has reportedly checked himself right into a ‘specialist facility’ in Thailand to give attention to restoration after struggling ‘two drug overdoses’ final yr (pictured in December 2019)

James has allegedly began the New 12 months with an indefinite keep at a £20,000 a month retreat till he feels ‘blissful and wholesome’ sufficient to return dwelling.

An insider informed The Solar: ‘Arg has jetted off to Thailand to begin the New 12 months at a specialist facility.

‘He has realised he wants assist together with his current habit points and together with his weight reduction battle, so has turned to professionals.’

Fearful: James’ on/off girlfriend Gemma Collins was reportedly ‘nervous sick’ following his admission however vowed to face by her man in his time of want (pictured in October 2019)

They stated: ‘Arg is receiving among the finest care on the earth and so is in an atmosphere to lastly enhance his bodily and psychological state.’

MailOnline have contacted James’ representatives for additional remark.

Final month paramedics rushed to James’ £1.3million dwelling in South Woodford, Essex the place they discovered the star ‘disorientated’ shortly earlier than associates – together with Mark Wright – rallied round in a bid to assist him get the assist he wants.

Insiders revealed to MailOnline: ‘Mark was at his home for round six hours to assist him. This was after Arg had been to hospital and are available dwelling once more…

‘Arg can’t afford rehab however Mark and different shut family and friends are clubbing collectively to place him in a superb place so he can overcome this.’

Mark and Arg – nicknamed ‘Marg’ – had been two of the unique stars of TOWIE from its 2010 inauguration earlier than Mark left after three seasons.

Beginning afresh: James has allegedly began the New 12 months with an indefinite keep at a £20,000 a month retreat till he feels ‘blissful and wholesome’ sufficient to return dwelling

Struggles: The well being scare got here lower than two months after reviews emerged that police ‘broke into’ his dwelling after he reportedly didn’t return Gemma’s telephone calls

The scare was apparently a ‘wake-up name’ to James who now ‘accepts he wants skilled assist’.

The well being scare got here lower than two months after reviews emerged that police ‘broke into’ his dwelling after he reportedly didn’t return Gemma’s telephone calls.

Medics examined the fact star and his mother and father reportedly insisted they may take care of him.

Assist: Final month paramedics rushed to James’ £1.3million dwelling in South Woodford, Essex the place they discovered the star ‘disorientated’ shortly earlier than associates – together with Mark Wright – rallied round in a bid to assist him get the assist he wants

Arg has battled drink and drug habit since discovering fame on TOWIE. In 2014 he was suspended from the present after he failed a routine medicine take a look at.

James checked into The Priory and returned to the ITV actuality present in 2015.

The TV star spent three months in a facility in Thailand over the festive season in 2016 in a bid to curb his habit and revealed he checked himself in to a programme to be able to get the ‘ongoing assist’ he wanted.

In August 2018, Arg returned to rehab following a cut up from Gemma in a bid to sort out his demons.