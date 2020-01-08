James Blunt says he speaks with an ‘incredibly stupid’ accent and the abuse he gets is ‘justified’

By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:03 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 06:08 EST, eight January 2020

James Blunt has admitted he speaks with an ‘extremely silly’ accent – however claims his emotionally charged music proves ‘posh folks have emotions too’.

The Hampshire-born You are Stunning singer, 45, stated the abuse he receives for being higher class is ‘completely justified’ – although James is famend for giving nearly as good as he will get on social media.

Talking on the In The Pink podcast, recorded in a ‘170-year-old cosy pub in Chelsea’, he advised TV presenter Natalie Pinkham: ‘Any grief I’ve had for being a complicated t*** is completely justified. I converse with an extremely silly accent, and for that alone deserve a very good shoeing.

‘However whether or not or not I deserve being within the music enterprise, it ought to simply be about simply the music… music that’s emotionally charged, then anyone can really feel it.

James Blunt, pictured on The Nice British Bake Off For Stand Up To Most cancers, has admitted he speaks with an ‘extremely silly’ accent – however claims his emotionally charged music proves ‘posh folks have emotions too’

‘You already know what, posh folks have emotions too.’

The son of a former cavalry officer and colonel of the Military Air Corps, James attended the elite £41,775-a-year Harrow College.

He went on to coach on the Royal Army Academy in Sandhurst and rose to the rank of captain within the Life Guards, a part of the Family Cavalry Regiment.

He served within the Military for six years, working as an armoured reconnaissance officer within the Nato deployment in Kosovo on the Madedonia/Yugoslavian border in 1999, earlier than launching his pop profession.

The Hampshire-born You are Stunning singer, 45, pictured along with his spouse Sofia final month, stated the abuse he receives for being higher class is ‘completely justified’ – although James is famend for giving nearly as good as he will get on social media

James stated the music trade he now works in is ‘very shallow’, including: ‘Folks assume being imply to others means you get some cool brownie factors.’

The environmentally-conscious star additionally admitted to being ‘completely hypocritical’ about his carbon footprint.

He and his spouse Girl Sofia Wellesley have a house in Ibiza, whereas James excursions the world to carry out.

‘My spouse could be very lively in serving to the ocean regenerate and is at present finding out a masters in sustainability, after which there’s me who creates this unbelievable carbon footprint by travelling the world on these excursions,’ he defined.

The environmentally acutely aware star additionally admitted to being ‘completely hypocritical’ about his huge carbon footprint on account of touring the world

‘I do speak about it quite a bit and we plant a tree for each ticket that we purchase on-line and my home in Ibiza is successfully off-grid.

‘We now have water from a effectively, and warmth from a solar is my heating and my energy.

‘However nothing is ever going to make up for my carbon footprint so I am unable to do any preaching as a result of I’m one of the crucial responsible.’

Final month James, who’s associates with Prince Harry from their time within the Military collectively and attended his wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle, stated the royal couple do ‘phenomenally effectively’ beneath ‘nice scrutiny’.

And James, who was additionally on the visitor listing for Princess Eugenie’s wedding ceremony to Jack Brooksbank and Ellie Goulding’s huge day earlier this 12 months, did not rule out singing at Princess Beatrice’s nuptials.

Final month James, who’s associates with the Duke of Sussex from their time within the Military collectively and attended his wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle, stated the royal couple do ‘phenomenally effectively’ beneath ‘nice scrutiny’

James and his spouse, pictured on the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Could 2018, have an eco-friendly home in Ibiza

Chatting with Hiya! journal, James – who’s notoriously guarded about his non-public life – advised of the ‘intense’ public scrutiny confronted by Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35.

Requested if he want to be bestowed with the honour of singing at Princess Beatrice’s nuptials, James advised the publication: ‘I do not know. You already know, I am only for rent for any wedding ceremony that you simply may want.’

The total interview with James is out there on the Pinkers Meets James Blunt podcast.