James Bond: Every theme song from the film franchise’s history

Billie Eilish has turn out to be the newest in a protracted line of musicians tasked with writing and performing a James Bond theme music – making historical past within the course of by turning into the youngest artist in historical past to take action.

Eilish provides her title to an elite membership that already contains the likes of Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Duran Duran, Madonna and Adele, with most of the theme songs remaining iconic years later.

We’ve compiled an inventory of all of the theme songs to have accompanied a Bond launch up to now, beginning with Eilish and stretching all the way in which again to Monty Norman’s iconic theme for Dr No in 1962.

Billie Eilish – No Time to Die (2020)

Written by Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, the newest Bond theme music has not but been launch – nor has the title of the observe been formally launched. Nonetheless, on condition that the information of Eilish’s involvement known as it a ‘title song’ somewhat than a ‘theme song’, we’re prepared to wager that, just like the upcoming movie, will probably be titled No Time To Die.

Sam Smith – Writing’s on the Wall (2015)

Previous to the announcement that Smith could be performing the theme music for 2015’s Spectre, it had been closely rumoured that Radiohead could be recording one – and certainly it later emerged that the band had had an effort turned down by the producers. Smith’s Writing on the Wall, written with Jimmy Napes went on to notch each the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Greatest Authentic Track.

Adele – Skyfall (2012)

Most likely probably the most well-known Bond theme music in recent times, Adele recorded Skyfall shortly after the huge success of her second album 21 – and the observe grew to become an enormous hit, reaching primary in 11 completely different international locations. It additionally has the honour of being the primary Bond theme to win the Academy Award for Greatest Authentic Track, Brit Award for British Single of the Yr, Critics’ Selection Film Award for Greatest Track, Golden Globe Award for Greatest Authentic Track, and the Grammy Award for Greatest Track Written for Visible Media.

Jack White and Alicia Keys – One other Approach To Die (2008)

White Stripes frontman Jack White wrote the music for Quantum of Solace, sharing vocals with R&B famous person Alicia Keys. Just like the movie it soundtracked, the music had one thing of a combined reception – with many commenters saying it was a wierd match as a Bond theme music.

Chris Cornell – You Know My Identify (2006)

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman’s Bond theme for On line casino Royale grew to become arguably his finest identified music, and was extremely praised within the media – with one critic labelling it “the best Bond theme since ‘A View to a Kill.’” It was seen by many as the best observe to introduce Daniel Craig – who was making his first look as 007.

Madonna – Die One other Day (2002)

Producers apparently wished a excessive profile singer to carry out the theme tune for Pierce Brosnan’s last flip as Bond – and it’s secure to say they delivered. Regardless of one thing of a combined essential reception, the music carried out nicely within the charts and marked a major departure from the extra conventional model of earlier Bond themes.

Rubbish – The World Is Not Sufficient (1999)

Scottish-American rock band Rubbish have been somewhat a giant deal again within the late 1990s, and this solely boosted their profile additional. Comparatively ‘classic Bond’ in model, the observe was acquired warmly by most critics and reached quantity 11 within the UK charts.

Sheryl Crow – Tomorrow By no means Dies (1997)

This observe was chosen by producers regardless of quite a few different songs being solicited by producers, most notably by okay.d lang, who’s similarly-titled music was as an alternative used over the tip credit. Crow’s music was one of many extra poorly acquired within the franchise, however nonetheless managed to garner Golden Globe and Grammy nominations.

Tina Turner – GoldenEye (1995)

Written by U2 stars Bono and The Edge, GoldenEye was an enormous hit for Tina Turner, significantly in Europe, later showing on her album Wildest Goals. The music was pretty standard as Bond theme – in contrast to the movie itself, which was the primary to not be primarily based on any of Ian Fleming’s works.

Gladys Knight – Licence To Kill (1989)

Knight was enlisted to carry out the music for License To Kill after an earlier plan to have Eric Clapton and unique Bond theme guitarist Vic Flick write a theme fell by means of. An enormous hit in Europe, it was primarily based on the horn line from Goldfinger and is the longest James bond theme to this point – at 5 minutes 43 seconds.

A-ha – The Residing Daylights (1987)

Norwegian pop band A-ha have been thought of a somewhat uncommon selection for a Bond theme, however this Europop quantity stays one among their extra enduring hits. It was chosen for the theme after an earlier observe by the Pet Store Boys was rejected by the studio.

Duran Duran – A View To A Kill (1985)

Certainly one of many themes to be written with legendary Bond composer John Barry, A View To A Kill was an unlimited hit for the brand new wave band, making it to quantity two on the UK singles charts for 3 weeks and being nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Greatest Authentic Track.

Rita Coolidge – All Time Excessive (1983)

All Time Excessive was the theme for 1983’s Octopussy and marked a return for John Barry after an absence from For Your Eyes Solely. Apparently the music was not named after the movie as a result of it will have been an excessive amount of of a problem to jot down a music with the title Octopussy! It was the primary Bond theme to have an accompanying music video.

Sheena Easton – For Your Eyes Solely (1981)

Nominated for an Academy Award, this observe written by Invoice Conti was most well-liked to another theme that had been recorded by Blondie. It was one among few Bond tracks on the time that John Barry had not been concerned with and stays one among Easton’s most well-known songs.

Shirley Bassey – Moonraker (1979)

Bassey’s third Bond theme had beforehand been provided to quite a few stars together with Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis and Kate Bush. It was recorded at very brief discover, and for that motive Bassey has by no means thought of it to be her personal music – performing it far much less incessantly than her different two Bond themes.

Shirley Bassey attends the Royal Movie Efficiency of Spectre on the Royal Albert Corridor in 2015

Carly Simon – No one Does It Higher (1977)

This observe from The Spy Who Liked Me was the primary Bond theme to not be named after its corresponding movie since Dr No. It was a serious hit and was nominated for Golden Globe and Academy Awards, while in 2004 was listed because the 67th best movie music ever by the American Movie Institute.

Lulu – The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

John Barry considers this observe to be his weakest musical contribution to the franchise, and is the one Bond theme to not have charted in both the UK or America. Additionally it is thought of by some to be one of many extra raunchy numbers to have graced the collection, with Lula warbling about villain Scaramanga’s “powerful weapon”. A-hem.

Paul McCartney & The Wings – Dwell and Let Die (1973)

Nonetheless one of the crucial iconic Bond themes, this notable observe reunited McCartney with George Martin – who had produced lots of The Beatles greatest hits and most well-known albums. On the time of its launch it was one of the best performing Bond music ever – charting at quantity two within the US and 9 within the UK, and being nominated for the Greatest Track Oscar.

Shirley Bassey – Diamonds Are Without end (1971)

One other iconic title music (and Bassey’s second entry to the Bond theme canon) this observe was nonetheless despised by producer Harry Saltzman, allegedly because of the innuendo within the lyrics.

Louis Armstrong – We Have All The Time within the World (1969)

This was really the secondary theme to On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – there was additionally a self-titled orchestral quantity. The title is taken from the ultimate phrases George Lazenby’s Bond utters within the movie.

Nancy Sinatra – You Solely Dwell Twice (1967)

Thought-about by many to be top-of-the-line Bond themes, this observe has been broadly re-recorded – and is very identified for its putting opening, which has been described as “perfection.”

Tom Jones – Thunderball (1965)

Jones allegedly fainted whereas singing the ultimate excessive be aware of this music – which could not had been a Bond theme in any respect had the unique observe, titled Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (which had variations recorded by Dionne Warwick and Shirley Bassey) not fallen by means of.

Shirley Bassey – Goldfinger (1964)

The primary of Bassey’s three Bond theme songs and arguably nonetheless probably the most iconic, this was Bassey’s solely music to interrupt the US high 40, and was named the 53rd finest movie music by the American Movie Institute.

Matt Monro – From Russia with Love (1963)

This was the primary Bond movie for which Barry was the first composer, with the title music sung by well-liked cabaret singer Matt Monro. An instrumental model performs over the opening credit – the complete music is first heard within the movie over a radio, earlier than enjoying because the closing credit roll.

John Barry & Orchestra, Monty Norman – James Bond Theme (1962)

Some of the well-known items of movie music of all time, this has featured in each single Bond movie in some type or one other because it performed over the opening credit of Dr No again in 1962. The definition of iconic!