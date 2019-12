James Bond No Time to Die full cast – new and returning characters list

James Bond: No Time to Die has confirmed who will likely be starring within the a lot anticipated (and vastly delayed) 25th Bond movie.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 sees him dwelling within the Caribbean, now not a part of Her Majesty’s service. “Bond is not on active service when we start the film, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica,” mentioned govt producer Barbara Broccoli. “We consider Jamaica bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here.”

Right here’s who will likely be starring within the long-awaited movie, No Time to Die, launched in April 2020.

RETURNING: Daniel Craig performs James Bond

Who’s Daniel Craig?

Confirmed to be his final outing as Bond, Craig has additionally starred in The Lady with the Dragon Tattoo, Layer Cake, Steven Speilberg drama Munich and sci-fi western Cowboys & Aliens. He took over from his 007 predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, in 2006’s On line casino Royale.

Daniel Craig to endure surgical procedure after damage on James Bond set

Who might exchange Daniel Craig as James Bond?

NEW: Rami Malek performs Safin, the principle villain

Safin (Rami Malek) in No Time to Die

Who’s Rami Malek?

Malek’s inclusion, which had been teased for months, comes off the again of his Oscar win for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody. In addition to his breakout function in Amazon Prime’s Mr Robotic, Malek has additionally starred in Netflix cartoon Bojack Horseman.

Who’s he taking part in in Bond 25?

“I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing,” Malek teased through a video hyperlink in April 2019.

The actor has since been confirmed to play a Bond villain, and has spoken out about in search of assurance from director Cary Fukunaga that his character wouldn’t be portrayed as an Arabic-speaking terrorist.

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited,” he advised the Mirror. “But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out’. But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

NEW: Lashana Lynch performs Nomi

Who’s Lashana Lynch?

When you might recognise her for her breakout function as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, English actor Lynch began out in movie Quick Ladies and has starred in British TV collection Silent Witness, Dying in Paradise, The 7:39 and daytime cleaning soap Docs. Her first US function was as Rosaline Capulet in Shondaland’s Nonetheless Star-Crossed.

Who’s she taking part in in Bond 25?

Lashana Lynch’s character is named Nomi, a element revealed by the actress through Instagram:

Studies have prompt that Nomi will likely be launched as the brand new 007 in Bond 25, because the movie finds our protagonist retired from the key service.

In line with a “movie insider” quoted in The Mail, “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman. It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007.”

It’s a twist that’s obtained Phoebe Waller-Bridge written throughout it. And we undoubtedly know for the primary trailer Nomi will certainly be some kind of Double-O agent.

RETURNING: Lea Seydoux performs Madeleine Swann

James Bond (Daniel Craig) in dialogue with Dr Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux)

Who’s Lea Seydoux?

Having first starred as a Bond woman in Spectre, French actor Seydoux has beforehand appeared in main Hollywood movies together with Inglorious Basterds, Robin Hood and Mission: Inconceivable – Ghost Protocol. In 2013, she acquired vital approval for her star flip in Blue is the Warmest Color.

Who’s Dr Madeleine Swann?

A French psychologist who first purchased Bond’s eye in Spectre. The pair grew to become romantically concerned and he or she’s rumoured to be the reason for some heartbreak on this follow-up instalment.

Daughter to the elusive Mr White, Swann helped Bond monitor down felony gang SPECTRE. Nonetheless, within the course of, she was taken hostage by Blofeld (see under) – happily, Bond rescued her.

RETURNING: Christoph Waltz performs Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Who’s Christoph Waltz?

The German-Austrian actor is a favorite of Quentin Tarantino, identified for roles in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained – profitable Oscars for each movies. He’s additionally identified for The Zero Theorem and Massive Eyes, in addition to his key function in Spectre. Since then, he’s appeared in Alita: Battle Angel, Downsizing and Tulip Fever.

Who’s he taking part in in Bond 25?

Waltz is reprising his function as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the SPECTRE chief and fundamental antagonist of the earlier Bond movie. Earlier Daniel Craig-era baddies Le Chiffre, Dominic Greene, and Raoul Silva have been all member of SPECTRE.

Blofeld’s father, Hannes, adopted James Bond after he grew to become an orphan. Feeling as if he’d been usurped, Blofeld killed his father and faked his personal loss of life.

Blofeld obtained the scar on his face after Bond and Swann blew up an explosive watch in his face.

NEW: Ana de Armas performs Paloma

Who’s Ana de Armas?

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas made a reputation for herself on Spanish language tv earlier than touchdown her huge break in 2015 American thriller Knock Knock. She has since starred in Uncovered, Palms of Stone, Battle Canines and Blade Runner 2049. She’s going to co-star with Daniel Craig in Knives Out.

Who’s she taking part in in Bond 25?

Rumoured to be becoming a member of as Bond’s love curiosity, de Armas character goes by the title of Paloma.

NEW: David Dencik performs Waldo

Who’s David Dencik?

The Swedish-Danish actor got here to worldwide consideration because of his roles in The Lady with the Dragon Tattoo and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. He additionally starred as Uncle Boris alongside James Norton in BBC1’s McMafia.

Who’s he taking part in in Bond 25?

Dencik is taking part in a personality generally known as Waldo – a villain within the new movie, in accordance with a tweet from his cousin…

NEW: Billy Magnussen performs TBC

Who’s Billy Magnussen?

Chances are you’ll recognise American actor Magnussen for roles in 2014 musical Into the Woods, martial arts movie Beginning of the Dragon and black comedy Sport Night time. He additionally starred within the award-winning USS Callister episode of Black Mirror, in addition to Netflix horror Velvet Buzzsaw.

Who’s he taking part in in Bond 25?

Particulars are skinny on the bottom, however Magnussen is rumoured to be starring as a CIA agent.

NEW: Dali Benssalah performs TBC

Who’s Dali Benssalah?

A relative newcomer, the French actor has beforehand starred in French language movie A Devoted Man and French crime collection Nox.

Who’s he taking part in in Bond 25?

Particulars of Benssalah’s function are but to be revealed.

RETURNING: Ralph Fiennes performs M

Who’s Ralph Fiennes?

Having joined the Bond franchise in Skyfall again in 2012, Fiennes is an achieved British actor best-known for enjoying Voldermort within the Harry Potter collection. He’s additionally performed main roles in historic drama The Reader and The Grand Budapest Resort, and gained vital acclaim and a slew of awards for his roles in 1993’s Schindler’s Record and 1996 movie The English Affected person.

Who’s M?

Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Mallory or ‘M’ is the pinnacle of the Secret Intelligence Service. Fiennes succeeded Judi Dench within the function after her characters premature loss of life on the finish of Skyfall.

RETURNING: Ben Whishaw performs Q

Who’s Ben Whishaw?

Additionally becoming a member of the franchise in Skyfall, Whishaw has labored with Craig on three earlier events – each sharing roles in The Trench, Enduring Love and Layer Cake. He additionally appeared in BBC collection London Spy, and extra not too long ago Whishaw has performed Paddington Bear in its two feature-length motion pictures, and starred in Mary Poppins Returns and BBC1 mini-series A Very English Scandal.

Who’s Q?

Head of the analysis and improvement department of the key service, he supplies Bond with all his hi-tech devices. Ben Whishaw succeeded John Cleese within the function in Skyfall.

RETURNING: Naomie Harris performs Eve Moneypenny

Who’s Naomie Harris?

Becoming a member of the Bond franchise in 2012’s Skyfall, Harris has additionally starred in 28 Days Later, Mandela: Lengthy Stroll to Freedom, Pirates of the Caribbean and critically-acclaimed Moonlight. The latter noticed her earn nominations for Finest Supporting Actress on the Golden Globes, Baftas and Oscars.

Who’s Eve Moneypenny?

These days a troublesome and sassy sidekick to Bond, Harris’s Moneypenny has additionally shared some romantic stress with Craig’s undercover agent. Absent from On line casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, she was reintroduced in Skyfall and has been a longtime presence of the franchise ever since.

RETURNING: Rory Kinnear performs Invoice Tanner

Who’s Rory Kinnear?

Kinnear has beforehand starred in 2014 movie The Imitation Sport. Extra recognised for his TV work, Kinnear performed Prime Minister Michael Callow within the first collection of Black Mirror, ‘The Creature’ in Penny Dreadful, Michael in Depend Arthur Sturdy, and portrayed Craig Oliver in Brexit: The Uncivil Battle. He gained a 2014 Olivier award for his portrayal of Iago in Othello on the Nationwide Theatre.

Who’s Invoice Tanner?

Invoice is M’s chief-of-staff, working alongside him within the Secret Service. After a decade-long absence, he was reintroduced in Quantum of Solace.

RETURNING: Jeffrey Wright performs Felix Leiter

Who’s Jeffrey Wright?

Wright has starred as Beetee in The Starvation Video games, extra not too long ago showing on tv collection Broadwalk Empire and Westworld.

Who’s Felix Leiter

A CIA agent and a detailed ally of Bond. The character – created by Ian Fleming – has cropped up in On line casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and now Bond 25, with plot rumours suggesting he brings 007 out of retirement.

Bond 25 is scheduled for launch for eighth April 2020