James Bond No Time to Die full cast – new and returning characters list

James Bond: No Time to Die has confirmed who might be starring within the a lot anticipated (and vastly delayed) 25th Bond movie.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 sees him dwelling within the Caribbean, not a part of Her Majesty’s service. “Bond is not on active service when we start the film, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica,” mentioned government producer Barbara Broccoli. “We consider Jamaica bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here.”

Right here’s who might be starring within the long-awaited movie, No Time to Die, launched in April 2020.

RETURNING: Daniel Craig performs James Bond

Who’s Daniel Craig?

Confirmed to be his final outing as Bond, Craig has additionally starred in The Lady with the Dragon Tattoo, Layer Cake, Steven Speilberg drama Munich and sci-fi western Cowboys & Aliens. He took over from his 007 predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, in 2006’s On line casino Royale.

Daniel Craig to bear surgical procedure after damage on James Bond set

Who may substitute Daniel Craig as James Bond?

NEW: Rami Malek performs Safin, the primary villain

Safin (Rami Malek) in No Time to Die

Who’s Rami Malek?

Malek’s inclusion, which had been teased for months, comes off the again of his Oscar win for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody. In addition to his breakout position in Amazon Prime’s Mr Robotic, Malek has additionally starred in Netflix cartoon Bojack Horseman.

Who’s he enjoying in Bond 25?

“I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing,” Malek teased through a video hyperlink in April 2019.

The actor has since been confirmed to play a Bond villain, and has spoken out about searching for assurance from director Cary Fukunaga that his character wouldn’t be portrayed as an Arabic-speaking terrorist.

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited,” he advised the Mirror. “But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out’. But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

NEW: Lashana Lynch performs Nomi

Who’s Lashana Lynch?

When you might recognise her for her breakout position as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, English actor Lynch began out in movie Quick Women and has starred in British TV sequence Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, The 7:39 and daytime cleaning soap Docs. Her first US position was as Rosaline Capulet in Shondaland’s Nonetheless Star-Crossed.

Who’s she enjoying in Bond 25?

Lashana Lynch’s character is named Nomi, a element revealed by the actress through Instagram:

Experiences have instructed that Nomi might be launched as the brand new 007 in Bond 25, because the movie finds our protagonist retired from the key service.

In response to a “movie insider” quoted in The Mail, “There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman. It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007.”

It’s a twist that’s received Phoebe Waller-Bridge written throughout it. And we undoubtedly know for the primary trailer Nomi will certainly be some type of Double-O agent.

RETURNING: Lea Seydoux performs Madeleine Swann

James Bond (Daniel Craig) in dialogue with Dr Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux)

Who’s Lea Seydoux?

Having first starred as a Bond lady in Spectre, French actor Seydoux has beforehand appeared in main Hollywood movies together with Inglorious Basterds, Robin Hood and Mission: Inconceivable – Ghost Protocol. In 2013, she obtained important approval for her star flip in Blue is the Warmest Color.

Who’s Dr Madeleine Swann?

A French psychologist who first purchased Bond’s eye in Spectre. The pair turned romantically concerned and she or he’s rumoured to be the reason for some heartbreak on this follow-up instalment.

Daughter to the elusive Mr White, Swann helped Bond monitor down legal gang SPECTRE. Nevertheless, within the course of, she was taken hostage by Blofeld (see beneath) – thankfully, Bond rescued her.

RETURNING: Christoph Waltz performs Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Who’s Christoph Waltz?

The German-Austrian actor is a favorite of Quentin Tarantino, recognized for roles in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained – profitable Oscars for each movies. He’s additionally recognized for The Zero Theorem and Huge Eyes, in addition to his key position in Spectre. Since then, he’s appeared in Alita: Battle Angel, Downsizing and Tulip Fever.

Who’s he enjoying in Bond 25?

Waltz is reprising his position as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the SPECTRE chief and major antagonist of the earlier Bond movie. Earlier Daniel Craig-era baddies Le Chiffre, Dominic Greene, and Raoul Silva had been all member of SPECTRE.

Blofeld’s father, Hannes, adopted James Bond after he turned an orphan. Feeling as if he’d been usurped, Blofeld killed his father and faked his personal loss of life.

Blofeld received the scar on his face after Bond and Swann blew up an explosive watch in his face.

NEW: Ana de Armas performs Paloma

Who’s Ana de Armas?

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas made a reputation for herself on Spanish language tv earlier than touchdown her huge break in 2015 American thriller Knock Knock. She has since starred in Uncovered, Fingers of Stone, Conflict Canine and Blade Runner 2049. She’s going to co-star with Daniel Craig in Knives Out.

Who’s she enjoying in Bond 25?

Rumoured to be becoming a member of as Bond’s love curiosity, de Armas character goes by the title of Paloma.

NEW: David Dencik performs Waldo

Who’s David Dencik?

The Swedish-Danish actor got here to worldwide consideration due to his roles in The Lady with the Dragon Tattoo and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. He additionally starred as Uncle Boris alongside James Norton in BBC1’s McMafia.

Who’s he enjoying in Bond 25?

Dencik is enjoying a personality often called Waldo – a villain within the new movie, in accordance with a tweet from his cousin…

NEW: Billy Magnussen performs TBC

Who’s Billy Magnussen?

You might recognise American actor Magnussen for roles in 2014 musical Into the Woods, martial arts movie Beginning of the Dragon and black comedy Sport Night time. He additionally starred within the award-winning USS Callister episode of Black Mirror, in addition to Netflix horror Velvet Buzzsaw.

Who’s he enjoying in Bond 25?

Particulars are skinny on the bottom, however Magnussen is rumoured to be starring as a CIA agent.

NEW: Dali Benssalah performs TBC

Who’s Dali Benssalah?

A relative newcomer, the French actor has beforehand starred in French language movie A Devoted Man and French crime sequence Nox.

Who’s he enjoying in Bond 25?

Particulars of Benssalah’s position are but to be revealed.

RETURNING: Ralph Fiennes performs M

Who’s Ralph Fiennes?

Having joined the Bond franchise in Skyfall again in 2012, Fiennes is an achieved British actor best-known for enjoying Voldermort within the Harry Potter sequence. He’s additionally performed main roles in historic drama The Reader and The Grand Budapest Lodge, and received important acclaim and a slew of awards for his roles in 1993’s Schindler’s Checklist and 1996 movie The English Affected person.

Who’s M?

Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Mallory or ‘M’ is the top of the Secret Intelligence Service. Fiennes succeeded Judi Dench within the position after her characters premature loss of life on the finish of Skyfall.

RETURNING: Ben Whishaw performs Q

Who’s Ben Whishaw?

Additionally becoming a member of the franchise in Skyfall, Whishaw has labored with Craig on three earlier events – each sharing roles in The Trench, Enduring Love and Layer Cake. He additionally appeared in BBC sequence London Spy, and extra lately Whishaw has performed Paddington Bear in its two feature-length films, and starred in Mary Poppins Returns and BBC1 mini-series A Very English Scandal.

Who’s Q?

Head of the analysis and growth department of the key service, he gives Bond with all his hi-tech devices. Ben Whishaw succeeded John Cleese within the position in Skyfall.

RETURNING: Naomie Harris performs Eve Moneypenny

Who’s Naomie Harris?

Becoming a member of the Bond franchise in 2012’s Skyfall, Harris has additionally starred in 28 Days Later, Mandela: Lengthy Stroll to Freedom, Pirates of the Caribbean and critically-acclaimed Moonlight. The latter noticed her earn nominations for Finest Supporting Actress on the Golden Globes, Baftas and Oscars.

Who’s Eve Moneypenny?

These days a troublesome and sassy sidekick to Bond, Harris’s Moneypenny has additionally shared some romantic stress with Craig’s undercover agent. Absent from On line casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, she was reintroduced in Skyfall and has been a longtime presence of the franchise ever since.

RETURNING: Rory Kinnear performs Invoice Tanner

Who’s Rory Kinnear?

Kinnear has beforehand starred in 2014 movie The Imitation Sport. Extra recognised for his TV work, Kinnear performed Prime Minister Michael Callow within the first sequence of Black Mirror, ‘The Creature’ in Penny Dreadful, Michael in Rely Arthur Robust, and portrayed Craig Oliver in Brexit: The Uncivil Conflict. He received a 2014 Olivier award for his portrayal of Iago in Othello on the Nationwide Theatre.

Who’s Invoice Tanner?

Invoice is M’s chief-of-staff, working alongside him within the Secret Service. After a decade-long absence, he was reintroduced in Quantum of Solace.

RETURNING: Jeffrey Wright performs Felix Leiter

Who’s Jeffrey Wright?

Wright has starred as Beetee in The Starvation Video games, extra lately showing on tv sequence Broadwalk Empire and Westworld.

Who’s Felix Leiter

A CIA agent and a detailed ally of Bond. The character – created by Ian Fleming – has cropped up in On line casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and now Bond 25, with plot rumours suggesting he brings 007 out of retirement.

Bond 25 is scheduled for launch for eighth April 2020