James Bond No Time to Die UK release date – film’s cast, plot, trailer and latest news

It’s been a very long time since we final noticed Daniel Craig go well with up as James Bond in Spectre, going toe-to-toe with the depraved Ernst Blofeld (Christoph Waltz – who’s again in Bond 25)

Followers have been left ready for Bond’s subsequent outing on the silver display after a collection of disruptions, together with shedding its unique director, noticed the movie’s launch date pushed additional and additional again.

Now there’s a brand new director on the helm, however what else will we learn about No Time to Die?

Right here’s every part you could learn about Bond 25.

New James Bond movie’s launch date

Bond 25 will likely be launched on third April 2020 within the UK and eighth April within the USA.

Bond 25 was initially billed for launch on 25th October 2019, which might have meant a four-year hole between the brand new movie and the discharge of Spectre.

Filming for No Time to Die ultimately wrapped, funnily sufficient, on the day it was initially imagined to hit cinemas.

New James Bond movie’s title

Replace: We lastly have a title for Bond 25! No Time to Die. The title was unceremoniously dropped by the movie’s Twitter account on 20th August.

There had been loads of hypothesis that the brand new Bond movie could be named Shatterhand – one thing Broccoli herself dominated out when signing an autograph of a fan-made title card. Others instructed it could be titled Eclipse after a crew member used the identify on her profile on a jobs web site. Seems to be like everybody was flawed…

New James Bond movie’s trailer

There’s lastly a trailer and it exhibits the return of Bond arch-nemesis Blofeld (as soon as once more performed by Christoph Waltz).

The trailer additionally hints at a darkish secret being hid by Bond’s love Madeleine Swann and introduces us to Rami Malek’s villain, identified solely as “Safin”. (There’s some hypothesis that “Safin” is definitely a canopy and that Malek is enjoying an up to date model of traditional Bond villain Dr. No, although that’s as but unconfirmed.)

New James Bond movie’s forged

In addition to Craig in his last outing as Bond, Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Invoice Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will all be reprising their roles for the brand new movie.

The principle antagonist? After months of hypothesis, Rami Malek was confirmed in a dwell reveal in April 2019. He’ll play a personality referred to as Safin.

He revealed through video hyperlink that he was going to play a Bond villain, saying: “I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond doesn’t have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing.”

He later added on Good Morning America: “This is just a perfect follow-up to Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Queen biopic which noticed him win his first Oscar in February 2019. “Going from one iconic Brit to an iconic British franchise.”

Malek has additionally revealed that he sought reassurance from director Cary Fukunaga that his character wouldn’t be portrayed as an Arabic-speaking terrorist.

Safin (Rami Malek) in No Time to Die

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited,” he informed the Mirror. “But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out’. But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

Alongside Malek are a number of well-known names. Captain Marvel’s breakout star Lashana Lynch has joined the forged as a personality referred to as Nomi, who will reportedly get the code identify 007 after Bond retires (extra on that right here), whereas Ana de Armas is believed to be Bond’s love curiosity – Paloma.

David Dencik will play a personality named Waldo who, in accordance with a tweet from the actor’s cousin, is one other villain, whereas Billy Magnussen is reportedly starring as a CIA agent and Dali Benssalah becoming a member of the forged in an unannounced position.

Intriguingly, Ernst Blofeld (performed Christoph Waltz) will likely be returning to the Bond franchise, the villain from Spectre making a comeback within the movie’s first full trailer.

What’s Bond 25 about?

With Phoebe Waller-Bridge now a part of the writing workforce for Bond 25, alongside Scott Burns, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, we’re hoping for a sparky Fleabag-inspired script this time round.

“There’s something about James Bond that always intrigued me in a similar way that Villanelle did,” the Killing Eve author informed The Hollywood Reporter. “They live a fantasy! But it’s a life none of us would ever want, if we’re honest. We don’t want to go put a bullet in someone’s head to sleep with people and have martinis. It’s a kind of fantasy nightmare.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Getty, SL

Waller-Bridge added: “A lot has been made of me coming on board because I’m a woman, and that’s wonderful. But also I can’t take credit for the movie that was written. It’s Cary’s movie.”

It’s been introduced by Barbara Broccoli that the movie will begin with Bond residing within the Caribbean, not working for Her Majesty’s Service.

“Bond is not on active service when we start the film, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica. We consider Jamaica bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here,” she mentioned.

The movie’s official synopsis reads:

Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself scorching on the path of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a harmful new expertise.

Naomie Harris, who performs Eve Moneypenny fuelled hypothesis saying that No Time to Die could be a “tie-up of Skyfall and Spectre” with loads of surprising moments.

“[No Time to Die has] massive, massive surprises that even had me like, ‘Oh, wow!’ So I think we’re going to really shock people,” she informed GQ in an interview.

She added: “We’re definitely seeing a Bond who’s more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love.”

New James Bond film’s filming areas

The movie was shot in Jamaica, Matera in Italy, London and Norway, the place early scenes have been filmed by a frozen lake. The James Bond Twitter account shared a couple of images from Italy.

Who will direct the subsequent James Bond movie?

After Danny Boyle give up the challenge in August 2018, it was introduced the next month that US director Cary Joji Fukunaga would helm Bond 25.

Fukunaga was director and govt producer of the 2014 collection of True Detective, which noticed him scoop the Emmy Award for Excellent Directing for a Drama Collection. He was additionally on the helm of Netflix’s acclaimed mini-series Maniac.

Cary Joji Fukunaga will now direct Bond 25 (Getty)

The 41-year-old has beforehand directed characteristic movie Sin Nombre and the 2012 movie adaptation of Jane Eyre, each of which garnered constructive critiques from critics.

Information of his rent was confirmed by the official James Bond Twitter account by producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The assertion learn: “We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

Who’s singing the Bond 25 theme tune?

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

It was confirmed in January 2020 that 18-year-old Billie Eilish would write and carry out the title observe for No Time to Die, making her the youngest artist ever to carry out a 007 quantity – she’s co-written the tune together with her brother, singer/songwriter Finneas.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Eilish mentioned. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

No Time to Die producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the meantime, described the tune as “incredibly powerful and moving”, including that it has been “impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film”.

Previous to the Eilish bulletins, the hearsay mill had instructed that Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and Beyonce may be recording the No Time to Die theme tune, whereas Adele was additionally reported as probably returning to the franchise after impressing together with her 2012 observe Skyfall.

Ed Sheeran’s supervisor Stuart Camp confirmed in August 2019 that the star had met with Bond boss Barbara Broccoli two years earlier and that the filmmakers have been “interested” on the time in having Sheeran carry out the theme.

“It’s certainly something [Sheeran would] want to do though, it’s a box that’s still to be ticked, for sure.”

Seems to be like Ed must look forward to his shot…

It was additionally confirmed in January that Oscar winner Hans Zimmer would offer the rating for No Time To Die, changing unique composer Dan Romer who left the challenge in December 2019.

What automobiles are there in Bond 25?

Bond’s automobile within the new movie will likely be… the Aston Martin Valhalla. The hybrid automobile is able to going from zero to 60mph in beneath three seconds, and is powered by a specially-developed turbocharged V6 petrol engine.

The Valhalla – which replaces the mannequin utilized in Spectre – is priced at £1.5 million, and follows within the custom of Aston Martin naming its automobiles with the letter ‘V’, this time drawing on Norse mythology.

“Aston Martin model names always attract a lot of attention,” defined Aston boss Andy Palmer. “They achieve this as a result of they invariably seize an emotion or inform a narrative.

“Norse mythology contains such powerful language and rich storytelling it felt only right that the AM-RB 003 (as it was formerly named) should follow the Valkyrie’s theme.”

The traditional Aston Martin DB5 – first featured in 1964’s Goldfinger and reintroduced for the Daniel Craig period in 2006’s On line casino Royale – may also play a component within the movie.

A brand new information to the traditional James Bond automobile, the Aston Martin Db5, is ready for launch on 14th April, 2010, however you possibly can pre-order it already.

Will this be Daniel Craig’s final look as 007?

Since taking the reins from Pierce Brosnan as the key agent in 2005, Craig has garnered common reward for his portrayal as Bond within the final 4 movies.

After claiming he would “rather slash his wrists” than play Bond once more, however in August 2017 Craig confirmed he could be again enjoying Bond for “one last time” within the 25th movie, with rumours rife that Bond might die within the closing moments.

Requested by The Late Present host Stephen Colbert if he was “done with Bond” in November 2019, Craig confirmed, “Yes – it’s done.”

Why was Bond 25 delayed?

The schedule was thrown into jeopardy when unique director Danny Boyle pulled out of the challenge, citing ‘creative differences’.

It was beforehand reported by The Solar that Boyle, 61, give up as director over a reluctance to kill off Bond on the finish of the movie.

A supply defined: “Daniel Craig… and producer Barbara Broccoli are believed to have wanted Bond to die in a ‘spectacular finale’, according to sources. But Oscar-winner Boyle, 61, refused to kill off the secret agent, labelling the idea ‘ridiculous.’”

Boyle has since added to Metro.co.uk: “I learned my lesson that I am not cut out [for franchises] otherwise you’re digging in the same hole. I am better not quite in the mainstream franchise movies, is the honest answer.”

The movie was additional pushed again when Craig, 50, needed to assist spouse Rachel Weisz out at house, after she gave start to their first baby collectively in September 2018.

The delay additionally noticed him signal as much as a second challenge, enjoying the lead in homicide thriller movie Knives Out (alongside Bond co-star Ana de Armas) which filmed in late 2018.

The varied setbacks put the brand new Bond movie at a launch date of 14th February 2020 – however that was delayed AGAIN, with Bond 25 now set to be launched within the UK on third April 2020, virtually two months later.

Hopefully, this time the discharge date will stick…

How did Daniel Craig injure himself throughout filming?

Throughout an motion shoot on set in Jamaica, Daniel Craig slipped whereas sprinting, sustaining an damage to his ankle.

The manufacturing workforce confirmed on Twitter in Could 2019 that the 007 actor could be out of motion for 2 weeks as he underwent ‘minor surgery’.

Nonetheless, the tweet added that the movie ought to nonetheless be heading in the right direction for its April 2020 launch date.

Only a few weeks later, in June 2019, an explosion induced a minor damage to a crew member, and destroyed a few of the 007 stage at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

However by mid-June, issues seemed again on observe when the official Bond Twitter web page shared a photograph of Craig hitting the health club in preparation to restart capturing.

Actress Naomie Harris informed Leisure Weekly: “He’s such a trooper and such a strong guy that I think even if he was still in pain, he would just chug along and make sure that we complete it on schedule.”

And by the top of the month, the official James Bond Twitter account had shared an image and video of the star filming with an Aston Martin V8 in Whitehall, London.

How will Bond 25 finish?

The producers are taking no possibilities with No Time To Die plot leaks, with Fukunaga capturing three totally different endings to the movie.

The challenge is so shrouded with thriller, not even Craig is aware of which ending will likely be chosen because the movie’s “real” ending.

In keeping with reviews, one ending sees a gaggle of individuals being gassed on a dance-floor, whereas one supply has instructed Bond might be killed off and changed by a lady within the very last scenes.

“Everyone’s in the dark, the secrecy is off the chart,” a supply informed The Mirror.

Behind the scenes of the brand new Bond movie

The workforce has launched a snazzy behind the scenes have a look at Bond 25. Check out Fukunaga and Craig in motion on set under.

An official image from No Time to Die, that includes a bloodied Bond, was additionally launched in early November 2019.