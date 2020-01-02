James Charles DENIES Using The N-Word On Instagram: ‘How Stupid Would I Have To Be’

The brand new 12 months has simply barely begun and controversial YouTube star James Charles is already drowning in drama once more!

The 20-year-old magnificence vlogger brought on fairly a stir on New 12 months’s Eve when he shared a enjoyable clip singing alongside to rapper Saweetie‘s hit single My Sort, wherein he seems to say the N-word repeatedly through the music’s refrain. As you would possibly anticipate, individuals had all types of reactions after the vid shortly received round social media.

The make-up artist’s Insta Story has since expired, however after all, web detectives have been fast to display screen document and reshare the second for anybody who would possibly’ve missed it.

Earlier than we go any additional although, right here’s a fast cliff notice for anybody who may not know the document. The California-based artist’s refrain begins:

“Rich n****, eight-figure, that’s my type / That’s my type, n**** that’s my type/ Eight-inch big, ooh, that’s good pipe / Bad bitch, I’ma ride the d**k all night”

All caught up? Candy. Now, get a great look AND take heed to the snippet (under):

Why is no one speaking about James Charles SAYING THE N WORD TWO TIMES IN A IG STORY. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/oZy9oXX3IA — Joaquín (@JoacoSevitz) January 1, 2020

Did you discover James saying the derogatory phrase in any respect?

His voice shrieks so loudly at one level that it’s truly actually tough for some to make out what was actually stated. No less than, that’s what one might probably argue in Charles’ protection, proper?

Nicely, a overwhelming majority of the peanut gallery was underneath the impression he did say the offensive phrase — and so they wasted no time airing their issues out on Twitter!

One consumer responded to the video and inquired:

“my guy did u say the n word on ur insta story”

However the digital content material creator matter-of-factly fired again and stated:

“no? turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it. how stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning”

Nicely, honest level. Besides a lot of individuals did consider he was daring or ignorant sufficient to make use of the racial slur, particularly since he’s been at fault for problematic habits many, many occasions earlier than.

In a matter of hours, the hashtag #JamesCharlesIsOverParty began trending and it appeared just like the consensus on the alleged *slip-up* was clear.

no? flip up the amount & pay attention, I skip over it. how silly would I’ve to be to confidently document a video of me singing the n phrase and nonetheless have it up the subsequent morning — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 1, 2020

Nevertheless, there have been additionally a couple of unconvinced Twitics who not solely questioned the standard of the clip but in addition the very thought of making an attempt to #cancel the younger star due to it.

“Look I dislike James Charles as much as the next person, but he didn’t say the N-word, you know who did though? Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson, Rich Lux, Keemstar, just to name a few, so shut the fuck up already with your hypocritical asses and take a few fucking seats!!!” “coming from a black person i don’t care if james saud the n word. just let him feel himself while singing saweetie like we all do. y’all white ppl trying to cancel him need to calm tf down.” “So y’all are canceling James Charles just because he said “Nigga” However Eminem actually says the n phrase in all his songs however y’all by no means cancel him. Smh”

And this consumer doctored the questionable footage and reuploaded it in slow-motion to make their very own level:

i’m not an enormous fan of james charles however i despise canceling somebody out of boredom. i put sluggish mo on the video the place he apparently stated the n phrase and tbfh his lip actions do NOT match. so cease creating drama simply bc u don’t like somebody #jamescharlesisover pic.twitter.com/uDdnsUjyQf — 🖤 (@thankuncxt) January 2, 2020

And that leaves us right here, Perezcious readers. The place do U stand on this controversy? Tell us within the feedback!