James Corden has ‘flown to the UK to watch Gavin and Stacey Christmas special with his family’

The hotly anticipated particular is about to air on Christmas Day.

And actor James Corden has ‘flown again to the UK to look at the brand new Gavin and Stacey episode alongside his household’, experiences the Solar.

The star, 41, wrote the script in LA with co-star Ruth Jones, 53, and introduced the mission earlier this 12 months.

Preparing: James Corden, 41, (pictured with spouse Julia Carey) has ‘flown again to the UK to look at the brand new Gavin and Stacey episode alongside his household’ on Wednesday evening

It’s thought that James, his spouse Julia Carey and their three kids have all returned to England for Christmas and the particular.

Talking to the Solar, James stated he would not get numerous consideration for his function as Smithy when at house in America and has discovered it troublesome to sense how excited persons are.

He stated: ‘It’s [the excitement for the show] exhausting for me to gauge, I really feel so far-off from it. We’ve made this present, I simply need individuals to get pleasure from it and I hope they do.

‘I hope generations of households will sit down collectively and revel in it for a lot of totally different causes.’

Reprise: The actor, pictured, will play his character of Smithy within the hotly anticipated episode

It comes after James revealed that the long-awaited Christmas particular was saved after he and Ruth Jones wrote the ‘greatest scene ever.’

The Late Late Present host instructed The Solar that they determined to scrap the script they’d secretly written in LA, it was introduced again to life after an concept ‘landed within the room.’

Talking on Radio 2, James defined that he and Ruth met final 12 months to attempt to write one thing new for Gavin and Stacey, however after writing 40 pages they agreed it wasn’t ok.

Excited: James (pictured with the solid) has beforehand stated that the present has presumably the ‘greatest scene Gavin & Stacey has ever had’

He stated: ‘We determined, ”OK, properly, thank goodness we did not inform anybody. Thank the Lord we did not. We have scratched this itch that we thought was there, and it is not, so no hurt accomplished. Nobody will ever know”.’

James then revealed that the Christmas particular lastly got here collectively after an concept for a scene simply ‘landed within the room.’

‘It is most likely the quickest scene we have ever written. And I feel it is the most effective scene Gavin & Stacey has ever had,’ he added.

Powerful: James defined he and Ruth met final 12 months to attempt to write one thing new for Gavin and Stacey, however after writing 40 pages they agreed it wasn’t ok

‘All of the sudden this scene arrived, I am unable to inform you, I sound like Mystic Meg, however it landed within the room.’

James was tight-lipped concerning the nature of the scene, though co-star Mathew Horne hinted on Radio 2 that it concerned himself and Joanna Web page, as he stated it was the primary scene they filmed when manufacturing started on the particular.

And forward of the present airing on Wednesday, Ruth Jones defended the phrase ‘f****t’ getting used within the particular the place the characters carry out a rendition of Fairytale of New York.

Script: Unique solid members equivalent to Joanna Web page and Mathew Horne, who play the title characters, will all star within the particular

The extremely anticipated episode sees Ruth’s character Nessa and Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) sing The Pogues’ fashionable Christmas music with the co-creator saying they have been remaining true to the characters.

The music’s lyrics: ‘You scumbag, you maggot, you cheap-lousy f****t’ have proved controversial with requires the homophobic slur to be censored from the monitor.

Nonetheless, Ruth instructed The Solar that whereas the Christmas particular is being proven in a ‘totally different local weather’ to the unique sequence which wrapped in 2010, she felt she was staying true to who the characters are by protecting the music uncensored.

Music: Ruth Jones defended the phrase ‘f****t’ getting used within the particular the place the characters carry out a rendition of Fairytale of New York (pictured on stage with Rob Brydon)

She stated: ‘It’s a totally different local weather. However we now have to stay true to the characters, to who they have been.

‘Characters in Gavin & Stacey are type and big-hearted, I consider. So I feel nobody goes to be deliberately hurtful.

‘However by the identical token, they’re not essentially going to be fully politically appropriate or concentrate on political correctness.’

Gavin and Stacey returns on Christmas Day (Wednesday) at eight:30pm on BBC One.