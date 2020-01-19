James Ellsworth’s Priceless Reaction To Cowboy Cerrone Losing To Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor vs “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone went down final night time at UFC 246. That extremely anticipated struggle didn’t final lengthy in any respect.

After it was all mentioned and achieved, Cerrone misplaced to McGregor in about 40 seconds. Lots of people had one thing to say about this struggle together with James Ellsworth as he tweeted out:

I lasted longer with Braun!

James Ellsworth famously misplaced an enhancement match to Braun Strowman that ultimately noticed him turn into a WWE Celebrity. That was a giant second in his profession to lose on such a giant stage. The other is perhaps true for The Cowboy.