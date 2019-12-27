James Gunn shares bad news about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Disney/Marvel

Prepare for a little bit of a bummer, true believers.

Mighty Marvel could be working like a well-oiled machine, however in response to author/director James Gunn, it will take a bit longer than we’d like for that machine to pump out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Three. In a current alternate with a fan on Instagram, Gunn revealed that the three-quel for the spacefaring crew of misfits will not begin filming for “another year or so.” (by way of ComicBook)

The information is not fully sudden, as we have recognized for fairly a while that Gunn can have a bit of labor to wrap up for the Distinguished Competitors earlier than he can flip his consideration to Guardians Three. As you could recall, the director was quickly fired from the Marvel flick as a consequence of a kerfuffle over some practically decade-old tweets in 2018; he was reinstated in March 2019, however within the meantime, he had taken a gig with Warner Bros. and DC Movies writing and directing the mushy reboot The Suicide Squad.

Marvel, in no hurry to hurry Guardians Three to the display screen with its slate already chock full, allowed Gunn to complete up his work on the DC movie earlier than returning. As lately as December 18, Gunn has mentioned that taking pictures on The Suicide Squad is barely about two-thirds full (by way of CBR); assuming the flick sticks to its manufacturing schedule, it is more likely to wrap by February or so, at which level Gunn shall be knee-deep within the post-production course of for one more a number of months.

After all, no person would blame Gunn if he needed to chill his jets for simply awhile earlier than taking over one other large comedian e-book movie, so his acknowledged timeframe for Guardians Three to start manufacturing sounds nearly proper. Nevertheless, assuming that taking pictures does certainly get underway in late 2020, we will infer that we have got a reasonably rattling lengthy wait earlier than the flick really hits theaters.

Take into account that The Suicide Squad has been slotted for launch on August 6, 2021; which means from wrap to launch, we’re taking a look at a interval of about 16 months. If Guardians Three has a reasonably typical Three-Four month shoot, then it’s going to wrap proper round March or April of 2021 — and if it has a comparable post-production schedule, the very earliest we may anticipate to see it it hit screens is July or August of 2022.

The sequel to Black Panther is already slated for launch on Could 6 of that 12 months, and Marvel has quite a lot of different movies that may shoulder their approach into its two remaining 2022 slots, together with Blade and the third installment within the Ant-Man sequence. It follows, then, that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Three might not even seem in theaters till someday in 2023 — over three years from now.