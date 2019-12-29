James May, 56, admits he could quit The Grand Tour because he’s ‘developing nervous disorders’

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

He is been a part of a trio alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond for practically 20 years.

However James Could, 56, has admitted that his supercharged way of life has taken its tolland the top may very well be in sight for his half in Amazon’s The Grand Tour sooner moderately than later.

Earlier this month The Grand Tour’s newest epic journey, in Cambodia, debuted and Could et al are contracted for 3 extra 90-minute reveals, together with one in Madagascar.

However Could advised The Solar that he desires to cease quickly as a result of he would not wish to ‘crumble’ within the public glare.

He mentioned: ‘How do I really feel about ageing? Unhealthy. I am within the second half of my fifties now and in all honesty, I am barely falling aside.

‘I am growing nervous issues and aches and I do not suppose I will do that for much longer as a result of I do not wish to crumble in public.

‘It might simply be a bit undignified and I do not suppose individuals wish to see it.’

Work: Earlier this month The Grand Tour’s newest epic journey, in Cambodia, got here out and Could, Clarkson (centre) and Hammond (left) are contracted for 3 extra 90-minute reveals

James joked that his co-host Clarkson, 59. whom he began on High Gear with alongside Richard Hammond, 50, in 2003, might be ’60 any minute’ and that he ‘probably much more decrepit than me.’

His feedback might be dim viewing for followers of the Amazon present as he added that there ‘extra of it behind us than in entrance of it’ and joked about taking 15 minutes to get out of a Ferrari.

James even advised The Solar that the well-known trio did not even suppose they might be doing the present, which debuted in 2016, for so long as they’ve carried out.

Longevity: James admitted that the well-known trio did not even suppose they might be doing the present, which debuted in 2016, for so long as they’ve carried out

The vastly standard present took place after the BBC parted methods with Clarkson in 2015 after a sequence of excessive profile bust ups with present bosses.

Clarkson flew right into a rage after being advised he couldn’t order a sirloin steak after a day of filming in March 2015, calling present producer Oisin Tymon a ‘lazy, Irish ****’ throughout a confrontation at a resort in North Yorkshire.

Could and Hammond refused pay bumps and as a substitute moved with Clarkson to start out the brand new present.