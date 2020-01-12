James Norton ‘named as the favourite to play the next James Bond’

By Harry Howard For Mailonline

Printed: 21:24 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:24 EST, 11 January 2020

McMafia star James Norton is the brand new scorching favorite to be the subsequent James Bond, it has been reported.

James, who’s presently starring within the BBC drama The Trial Of Christine Keeler, is claimed to have celebrated the information through the New Yr.

And on Saturday, The Solar reported bookmaker Ladbrokes had suspended betting on the Grantchester star, 34, being the subsequent man to painting the fictional tremendous spy’.

Tremendous spy: McMafia star James Norton, 34, is the brand new scorching favorite to be the subsequent James Bond, it has been reported (pictured final month)

Amid frenzied hypothesis about who would be the subsequent to play Bond, with stars together with Richard Madden and Idris Elba being linked with the position, a supply informed the publication either side had been attempting ‘to get a deal signed off’.

The insider stated: ‘Quite a few conferences and secret squirrel script readings had been had on the again finish of final yr.

‘Producers needed a Brit and James ticks all of the bins – tall, strapping, bodily match and, in fact, seems nice in a dinner jacket.

Thrilling: James, who’s presently starring within the BBC drama The Trial Of Christine Keeler, reportedly celebrated the information through the New Yr (pictured in Could 2019)

‘Everyone seems to be hoping to get the deal confirmed and signed off, with an announcement in the summertime.’

MailOnline has contacted James’ representatives for remark.

A spokesman for Ladbrokes informed The Solar they’d suspended betting after James was named because the Four-5 favorite to be the subsequent Bond.

The hunt for a brand new Bond started in 2016 when Daniel, 51, admitted he was ‘over it’ after being solid within the position since On line casino Royale in 2006.

‘… I might reasonably break this glass and slash my wrists,’ he informed TimeOut when requested whether or not he would do one other Bond movie.

The hunt for a brand new Bond started in 2016 when Daniel, 50, admitted he was ‘over it’ after being solid within the position since On line casino Royale in 2006

‘No, not in the meanwhile. By no means. That is high-quality. I am over it in the meanwhile. We’re achieved. All I wish to do is transfer on.’

For the reason that hypothesis started the likes of James, Tom Hiddleston, Idris and even retired footballer David Beckham have been talked about as attainable replacements.

The newest movie within the Bond franchise – No Time To Die – stars Daniel Craig in his remaining outing because the spy and is ready to be launched in April this yr.

Cannot wait: The newest movie within the Bond franchise – No Time To Die – stars Daniel Craig in his remaining outing because the spy and is ready to be launched in April this yr

On Friday, followers had been left excited after Beyoncé posted an image of herself sipping a martini, prompting hypothesis she could possibly be performing the theme tune for the brand new movie.

‘Subsequent Beyoncé album: MARTINI,’ tweeted one excited fan of the behind-the-scenes Golden Globes picture.

The educated guess stemmed from a September 2015 incident through which Beyoncé posted a photograph of herself with a lemon – seven months earlier than her album Lemonade dropped.

James, in the meantime, was not too long ago noticed on the crimson carpet selling his new movie Mr Jones.

The star performs the titular character Gareth Jones within the upcoming drama, which is ready for launch on 7 February 2020.

The movie tells the true story of a Welsh journalist who travelled to the Soviet Union in 1933 and uncovers some disagreeable truths about a world conspiracy.

James can also be starring in Little Girls, alongside the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep.