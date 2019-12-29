James Storm Seems Down For Beer Money Reunion In WWE

James Storm spent an extremely temporary second in NXT. Then nothing got here of Storm in NXT for one motive or one other. Now that it’s been a few years Storm may be prepared for NXT.

WWE tweeted out a video itemizing high 5 stunning NXT appearances. James Storm’s NXT debut was the highest of the listing. This induced James Storm to reply with a few emojis.

One other fan instructed Beer Cash reunion is lengthy overdue. Storm replied that it’s as much as the powers that be on that one.

Storm’s Beer Cash tag workforce accomplice Robert Roode is at the moment out of motion whereas serving a 30 day suspension for failing a wellness coverage take a look at. You by no means know what 2020 may have in retailer for followers, however James Storm sounds recreation if WWE desires him.