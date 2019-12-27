Jamia Millia Islamia Students Observe Day-Long Hunger Strike

Universities throughout India rose as much as protest in solidarity with Jamia and Aligarh Muslim College

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia college students immediately noticed a day-long starvation strike in opposition to alleged police brutality through the protests in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation.

The scholars demanded an neutral judicial inquiry into the deaths and violent motion through the agitation, launch of illegally detained protesters and the arrest of these concerned in violence.

Their different calls for included medical assist to these injured in alleged police brutalities, compensation to these whose property had been destroyed in police motion and finish to arbitrary communications blackout.

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), which includes varied political events on the campus, alleged police have responded to peaceable protests violently and brutally for the reason that agitation started on December 12.

Nevertheless, universities and localities throughout India rose as much as protest in solidarity with Jamia and Aligarh Muslim College college students, they stated.

The scholars had been joined by members of the general public of their protest in opposition to the “outrightly discriminatory” Citizenship Modification Act and the “genocidal step” of making an NRC, they stated.

“If the government does not take immediate tangible action on these demands by January 1, 2020, we will give a call for nationwide hunger strikes in other universities and relay hunger strike will be held in Jamia for these demands,” the JCC stated.