Jamia To Move Court Seeking Complaint Against Delhi Police Over Crackdown

The Delhi police had allegedly barged into the Jamia campus.

New Delhi:

Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia College will transfer courtroom for the registration of a First Info Report in opposition to the Delhi Police over final month’s violent clashes, college officers stated on Wednesday.

The choice to maneuver courtroom was taken at an emergent Government council assembly, they stated.

“An application will be filed very soon in the lower court, seeking direction to police to register an FIR,” college spokesperson Ahmad Azeem stated.

On December 15, cops had stormed the college library whereas on the lookout for “outsiders” who they alleged had been concerned in arson and violence throughout a protest in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act exterior the campus.

The Nationwide Human Rights Fee (NHRC) has up to now recorded statements of 52 college students in reference to the incident, the spokesperson stated. Statements of safety guards of the college had been taken on Wednesday, he added

After deciding to additional probe the violence that broke out on the college, a staff from the human righst physique had visited the campus on Tuesday and recorded statements of the scholars who had been injured within the incident.

On Monday, a whole bunch college students surrounded Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s workplace, demanding registration of an FIR in opposition to the police.