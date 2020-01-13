Jamia Vice Chancellor Confronted By Angry Students Over Police Crackdown

Offended college students confronted Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar

New Delhi:

A whole lot of Jamia Millia Islamia college students broke the lock on the principle gate and barged into college workplace premises right this moment to encompass Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s residence, forcing her to emerge and confront offended college students who’ve demanded a FIR be registered towards Delhi Police in reference to the final month’s violent clashes. The protesting college students have additionally demanded the college guarantee their security.