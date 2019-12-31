Jamie Vardy, Wayne Rooney and Son Heung-min among stars to share decade challenge on Twitter

By Sam Blitz For Mailonline

Printed: 14:33 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 15:31 EST, 31 December 2019

The 2010s are coming to an in depth with many world wide are reflecting on the previous decade.

And whereas footballers are usually preoccupied with lavish events, quick automobiles and fancy existence, they too have taken the day out to take part within the ‘decade problem’ which is doing the rounds on social media.

In equity, discovering two pictures of your self and posting them on Twitter or Instagram isn’t a lot of a ‘problem’, but it surely has given us the chance to mirror on how the celebrities of in the present day have reworked during the last ten years.

Listed below are a number of the finest that we have discovered…

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has grown from a boy to a person throughout his profession at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not solely turn out to be arguably Liverpool and England’s most proficient right-back on this previous decade, however he is additionally managed to vary the best way we understand the place within the fashionable period.

He began the last decade studying his commerce on the Liverpool academy and from you possibly can inform from the picture of him as a teenager that he was destined to turn out to be Liverpool’s first-choice free-kick taker.

Wayne Rooney

England’s file goalscorer has not simply had a profitable decade on the pitch…

Wayne Rooney has been by way of rather a lot this decade. He received the Premier League a few occasions with Manchester United, turn out to be the membership’s file goalscorer, left Outdated Trafford to make a heart-warming return to boyhood membership Everton, departed the Toffees for a stint with DC United and is now about to take to the sector with Derby.

He is additionally needed to take care of some new arrivals within the Rooney family, as his instant household has doubled in measurement after his spouse Colleen gave delivery to 3 sons this decade – Klay, Package and Cass – who be part of eldest son Kai.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has risen by way of the youth ranks to turn out to be essential for membership and nation

In 2010, no person knew who Harry Kane was – he hadn’t even signed skilled phrases with Tottenham but.

Quick ahead ten years and Kane is now third on Spurs’ all-time file goalscorers listing with 184 objectives, whereas he additionally holds the honour of being captain of Gareth Southgate’s England workforce.

He most likely will not be finest remembered for the mortgage spells he had at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich Metropolis and Leicester Metropolis initially of the last decade, however he is fought his option to the very prime.

Jamie Vardy

From non-league to Premier League stardom – Jamie Vardy had a celebration during the last decade

Take any fairytale story from the previous ten years and none of them will higher the rise of Jamie Vardy.

He began the last decade enjoying for non-league aspect Stocksbridge Park Steels earlier than sealing a £15,00zero transfer to FC Halifax in June 2010. A yr later, he was snapped up for £1 million by Fleetwood City within the Soccer League earlier than becoming a member of Leicester Metropolis in 2012.

116 objectives, one Premier League title, a numerous quantity of events, one World Cup marketing campaign and one European Championship marketing campaign with England – it has been 10 years to recollect for Vardy.

Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min is without doubt one of the hottest Asian gamers to have performed within the Premier League

Ten years in the past, Son Heung-Min was turning out for Hamburg’s B-team. Now he is one of many Premier League’s most deadly attackers for Tottenham.

He is additionally managed to ditch his ginger curly-hair-with-fringe look to a slick jet-black brief again and sides. Some north London barbers are miracle staff then…

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson’s rise matches Vardy’s by way of rising from footballing obscurity

When Andy Robertson was considering whether or not to hitch Scottish League Two aspect Queen’s Park or take up a college diploma in 2012, few would have thought he would go on to be among the finest left-backs on the planet.

Now a European champion with Liverpool, captain of his native Scotland and presently ending the last decade on prime of the Premier League desk with the Reds, Robertson’s journey has been a momentous one.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has been one of the crucial constant quantity 10s during the last decade

Christian Eriksen was a key participant firstly of the 2010s and stays one on the finish.

He began the last decade by successful the Dutch Cup with Ajax in his first aggressive season, and ended it by main Tottenham on a historic Champions League run to the 2019 last.

He is nonetheless ready for his first trophy as a Tottenham participant regardless of becoming a member of in 2013, however Jose Mourinho and Spurs might be hoping to vary that within the 2020s.