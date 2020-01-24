Jammu And Kashmir Aims To Record 20% Growth In Tax Collection In 2019-20

J&Ok is focusing on the expansion of 20 per cent in few heads of tax assortment, a prime official mentioned

Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Taxes Division is aiming to register 20 per cent progress in tax assortment by the top of the present monetary yr, a senior official has mentioned.

Beneath the Heads of Stamps and MST, the expansion is predicted to rise by 16 per cent and four per cent, respectively, he added.

“J&K is targeting the growth of 20 per cent in few heads of tax collection against the target set for 2019-20,” Commissioner of Taxes, J&Ok, PK Bhat mentioned in Jammu.

Monetary Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta complimented the officers for his or her efforts in the direction of registering a progress of about 11 per cent over the goal until date.

He requested the officers to organise a large marketing campaign to make involved aware of the advantages of well timed cost of Items & Providers Tax (GST). He additionally directed them to fill all vacant posts within the division on urgest foundation.

Mr Mehta requested the officers to accentuate bodily verifications of products traded or in transit.

He additionally steered them to utilize financial intelligence, coordination, cohesion and convergence to additional enhance their efficiency.

The monetary commissioner additional requested them to set targets for every officer concerning efficiency indicators like income realisation, registrations, inspections and cancellations.

He appealed the merchants to resort to correct invoicing solely, and requested official to encourage merchants to file returns with out affecting their companies.

The income realisation as much as December, 2019, underneath completely different heads is passable, whereas the precise realisation is predicted to leap forward of the set goal, officers mentioned.

They mentioned that division is making all out efforts to offer a clear and compliant setting to the tax payers and get well solely correct quantity of taxes from the payers.

