Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Soldier Martyred in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan

Indian safety forces close to Line of Management in Jammu and Kashmir (Photograph Credit: IANS)

Srinagar, December 25: An Indian Military soldier was martyred in firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Based on sources quoted by information company ANI, Pakistan violated the ceasefire throughout the Line of Management (LoC) within the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. A soldier died, they added. The id of the martyred soldier was not instantly identified. The Indian Military retaliated to Pakistani troops unprovoked firing. Jammu and Kashmir: Ceasefire Violated by Pakistan Alongside LoC to Present Cowl to Infiltrating Militants, Says IG BSF Ajmal Singh.

Final week, Pakistan resorted to a different ceasefire violation throughout the LoC within the Keri Battal and Sunderbani sectors in Rajouri district. Pakistani troops fired small arms and resorted to mortar shelling. The Indian forces retaliated befittingly. There was heavy trade of fireplace within the Akhnoor sector as properly. On December 18, Indian Military Chief Normal Bipin Rawat said that the state of affairs alongside the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir can escalate at any time.

Normal Rawat made the comment within the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir for the reason that abrogation of Article 370 in August. The federal government had revoked Article 370, which accorded particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5 and likewise bifurcated the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The federal government has knowledgeable Rajya Sabha that there have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violation alongside the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir from August to October.

“There have been 950 incidents of Ceasefire Violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir region during the last three months (August to October 2019),” Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik had mentioned in a written reply to a query within the Rajya Sabha.