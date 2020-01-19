Jammu & Kashmir ”Jewel” Of Country, Industrial Package Soon: Minister

Piyush Goyal stated that growth work has gathered tempo in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu:

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as a “jewel” of the nation, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday stated the Centre would come out with an industrial bundle for the Union Territory quickly and expressed hope that it could appeal to giant quantities of funding to the valley.

The Minister for Railways and Commerce additionally introduced that Kashmir can be linked with the remainder of the nation by practice by December subsequent 12 months.

The minister asserted that growth work has gathered tempo in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after June 18, 2018 when the erstwhile state got here underneath Governor’s rule.

“I am very happy at the progress (of development) that I have seen on the ground and I am sure that in the days and months to come this process will continue relentlessly. We will soon come out with an industrial package and we hope to see large amounts of investment coming to Kashmir,” he instructed reporters on the Jammu airport earlier than returning to Delhi.

Mr Goyal was in Jammu as half a week-long public outreach programme, initiated by the Centre to apprise individuals of the potential advantages of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s particular standing after the nullification of Article 370 of the Structure.