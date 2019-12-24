Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed After Landslide, 2,000 Vehicles Stranded

Officers stated that efforts clear the blockade are on. (File)

Jammu:

The Jammu-Srinagar nationwide freeway was closed once more after a landslide in Ramban district in the present day, leaving greater than 2,000 autos stranded.

Officers stated that efforts clear the freeway of the blockade are on. They added that work stops a number of occasions resulting from falling of rocks from mountain tops.

Site visitors on the Jammu-Srinagar nationwide freeway was suspended final week after a portion of the street was washed away resulting from landslides at Digdol. It reopened on Sunday.

Site visitors police appealed to folks to strictly observe the advisories being issued each day. Commuters have been requested to contact Site visitors Management Items (TCUs) at Srinagar, Jammu and Ramban earlier than beginning their journey on the freeway.

The historic Mughal Street, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu area, has remained closed for the previous two weeks resulting from snow.