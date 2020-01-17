Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Four Days As Weather Improves

The freeway was closed on Monday after snowfall throughout Jawahar Tunnel and a number of landslides.

Banihal/Jammu:

The Jammu-Srinagar Nationwide Freeway, the one all-weather highway linking Kashmir with the remainder of the nation, was reopened for vehicular site visitors on Thursday night after remaining closed for 4 days following a number of landslides, officers mentioned.

The freeway was closed on Monday after snowfall throughout Jawahar Tunnel and a number of landslides in Banihal-Ramban sector.

Banihal Deputy Superintendent of Police Shamsher Singh mentioned restoration work was began after enchancment in climate situations on Thursday.

He mentioned 200 stranded vans on method to Jammu and close to about 100 LMVs stranded at Ramban have been allowed to maneuver.

Mr Singh mentioned extra loaded vans stranded at remoted locations between Jawahir tunnel and decrease Munda may also be allowed to maneuver in the direction of Jammu later.

