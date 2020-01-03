Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed For Third Consecutive Day

The Jammu-Srinagar Freeway remained closed on Friday and work to clear the blockade is on (File)

Jammu:

The Jammu-Srinagar nationwide freeway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday because the work to clear landslides, which disrupted site visitors and left over 6,000 autos stranded, is on, officers mentioned.

As a result of closure of the freeway, over 6,500 autos have been stranded at varied locations between Jammu to Banihal and different facet of the Jawahar tunnel in the direction of Kashmir.

The autos have been stranded at Jammu, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban districts, they mentioned.

The freeway remained closed on Friday and work to clear the blockade is on. Males and machines have been working to clear the landslides at some locations in Ramban district. By Friday night, it’s anticipated to be cleared, officers mentioned.

Landslides occurred at Karol in Chanderkote close to Jaiswal bridge and Digdol throughout final two days.

No recent site visitors is being allowed by Nagrota Site visitors Examine police (TCP), they mentioned.