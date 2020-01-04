Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Shut Again After Landslide

The street remained blocked on account of a landslide in Digdol in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ramban:

After being opened for a couple of hours, the Jammu-Srinagar Nationwide Freeway was as soon as once more closed for site visitors on Saturday on account of a landslide in Ramban district.

The 300-km lengthy Nationwide Freeway remained closed for the third consecutive day at this time, affecting vehicular site visitors.

The street remained blocked on account of a landslide in Digdol on Wednesday evening. In line with Inspector Common of Police (Visitors), Alok Kumar, about 1,500 vehicles and about 30 to 35 Gentle Motor Autos are stranded between Digdol and Nowgam in Banihal, four,000 vehicles are stranded between Mir Bazar, Quazigund and Decrease Munda whereas as many as 2,900 vehicles are stranded within the Udhampur sector.

Mr Kumar additionally mentioned that the particles clearing operation has been hampered by stones which preserve falling intermittently.

It has additionally been drizzling since final night and any improve might lead to extra landslides, which might additional have an effect on the street clearing operation.