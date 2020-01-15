JAN MOIR tucks in at celebrity chef Tom Aikens’ new restaurant

Even earlier than it had opened on Saturday night time, Muse in London had been known as essentially the most pretentious restaurant within the nation.

Contemplating there’s a restaurant in York that serves bread in upturned flat caps and one within the capital that manages to serve a prawn as two programs — head first, physique later — that’s some achievement.

But movie star chef Tom Aikens managed to hit the headlines by unveiling a menu that originally gives diners little clue as to what’s really being served.

As a substitute, he offers his dishes titles as in the event that they had been movies or books, like Simply Down The Highway, The Love Affair Continues and, most pertinently, Neither Black Nor White.

Shock dishes with thriller parts are nothing new in modern eating places however Aikens takes the idea one step additional by making every dish a chunk of his personal ‘culinary autobiography’; by taking diners on a journey that’s an homage to himself.

From his childhood in Norfolk to his summer time holidays in France to his coaching with a number of the prime cooks within the business, no tasty nugget of Tom’s life is left ungarnished, no incident is simply too huge or too small to be commemorated in an emulsion of beetroot (he’s obsessive about beetroots) or by a jelly tot flavoured with whisky (I don’t need to know).

Is that really pretentious? Or is it simply imaginative, daring and totally different? For calling any type of meals pretentious is a socially hazardous affair. It might probably imply something from serving salad cream in a ramekin (get her) to slipping a doily below the digestives. One man’s grillade de porc à l’ananas is one other’s gammon and pineapple. It’s a minefield!

Model arbiter and inside designer Nicky Haslam thinks that ‘all organic food’ is pretentious and something with ‘leek foam, ugh’ is beneath contempt, whereas Aikens himself thinks that, when utilized to meals, ‘pretentious’ is a phrase used solely by the fearful.

‘I think people who use that term don’t need to perceive it and so they’re afraid of it,’ he advised The Caterer journal just lately. He added: ‘It’s not me being pretentious, it’s me being inquisitive and attention-grabbing.’

But from the place I’m sitting, which is on the marble counter within the upstairs eating room of Muse, halfway by means of the three-hour £145 ten-course tasting menu, it appears extra of an ordeal than an affectation.

Maybe this has much less to do with the parade of sophisticated dishes served up on all the pieces from porcelain cubes, moss-covered mini-troughs to spiked bowls and extra in regards to the omnipresence of Aikens himself; a relatively morose determine whose charisma-free appearances on tv exhibits comparable to Nice British Menu and Iron Chef UK counsel he could be the final chef on the planet to assemble an intimate eating expertise primarily based round his personal character, or lack thereof.

But right here he’s, trundling across the tiny eating room in his stripy work shirt, delivering monotone tableside soliloquies in regards to the provenance and inspiration of key dishes. ‘From an early age I have always been fascinated by fire, I was a pyromaniac,’ he mutters urgently in my ear. I practically scream.

That is the prelude to the looks of the principle dish, heroically titled At all times Taking part in With Hearth; a extremely titivated, high-concept steak and chips, comprised of a small piece of beef fillet, a stuffed onion and a solitary potato chip — the latter served like an providing to the gods by itself porcelain orb, the place it’s affixed by ketchup to an extended piece of bone.

This uncommon component options once more in a tiny starter snack of venison tartare, which is served in two inch-long halves of hollowed bone. Human? Let’s hope not.

For those who assume that could be a conceit too far, take into account one other dish known as Conquering The Beech Tree. That is so particular it’s launched at Muse with its personal linen-covered booklet, which opens to disclose a pop-up paper tree, full with a tiny boy who has climbed to the highest (it’s wee Tom!). Printed alongside is a 120-word rationalization which drones on about cooks difficult themselves, fearlessness, creat-ivity connecting concepts and inspirations . . . zzzzz.

It concludes that ‘without risks there are no rewards.’ Pause to think about that cooking as a macho, legendary and heroic endeavour appears to be a wholly male idea whereas ladies simply peel the onions and get on with it.

The Beech dish consists of half a scallop (or langoustine, when obtainable) speared on to a beech-tree twig. ‘Be careful of the twig,’ a waiter warns. ‘Someone has already tried to eat it.’ Diners are inspired to make use of this campfire lollipop to dip in a pool of ‘burnt apple’ emulsion after they’ve wrapped a wafer of pig fats round it.

It’s a heavenly chew however it takes extra time to analysis it, perceive it, respect it and worship it than it does to eat it.

All of which begs the query, if Muse has a narrative to inform, what on earth is it? And what does it say about us? The idea of tasting menus — an interminable pageant of intricately wrought tiny dishes, designed to showcase approach and heighten style — goes out and in of style. It’s on a excessive, because it appeals to Instagram gourmets; these with excessive incomes and low consideration spans who must be entertained and visually stimulated as an alternative of simply being fed.

House owners and cooks love tasting menus, too, as smaller parts imply elevated earnings from high-cost produce, together with fish and meat. On the tiny, 25-seat Muse, the place everybody has a ringside view, little precise cooking goes on within the custom-built kitchen; the implement most utilized by the cooks are tweezers. All of the exhausting work has been completed days prematurely, the place nice sacks of greens and fruits, rivers of dairy and vats of inventory are boiled and roasted and mulched down into the jewel-coloured purees, emulsions, jellies and indulgences that garnish the dishes; the turbot bone sauce, the bacon cream, the candied beetroots, the fermented cucumber balls to call a couple of.

These are saved in labelled bins in a glass cabinet; the plastic receptacles into which taciturn Aikens pours his very soul.

The twice-married chef is now 49, however first hit the headlines as an enfant horrible again in 1999. This adopted a kitchen prank that went flawed, and ended with him branding a colleague with a red-hot palette knife. Within the ensuing fall-out, Aikens left the business to cook dinner privately for purchasers comparable to Lord and Woman Bamford.

Later, he opened the eponymous restaurant in London’s Chelsea which showcased his genius — he’s a very gifted chef — though it closed in 2014.

His ventures into the informal eating market have additionally been problematic, with branches of Tom’s Kitchen brasseries just lately closing. No marvel he needs to focus on the highest finish at Muse, the place dishes comparable to Muddy Flats & Bacon function two teaspoons of crab at most. Pretentious? What can I say? Muse is a chic and cosy restaurant in a stunning mews in Belgravia. It’s snug, luxuriously appointed; the proper location for a date night time for a hedge funder or banker with little conversational abilities who needs to impress a date.

The bread is magnificent and you’ll anticipate it to be hand-sliced, wrapped in linen and served by Tom Aikens himself. The accompanying cep butter is wonderful, the cheese course is £20 further and the cooks within the 11-strong staff are charming, even when the entrance of home workers are slightly brusque.

When my visitor requested for an additional glass of wine, they gave him a imply pour from an already opened bottle and charged him £31.50 for the pleasure. With wine, two glasses of champagne and repair, our whole invoice got here to £512.44.

We definitely went on a journey. I simply don’t assume it’s going to be a return one.