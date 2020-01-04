Jana Kramer & Hubby Mike Caussin Are ‘Working Through’ Their Problems Amid Split Speculation!

Followers can relaxation straightforward: Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin are nonetheless collectively regardless of Instagram habits from the singer suggesting in any other case!

As we reported, the One Tree Hill alum sparked break up hypothesis on Monday, December 30 when she shared a cryptic caption alongside a photograph of herself, writing:

“2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end…and for now, all I have to say is… Time heals all wounds.”

The 36-year-old additional fueled the hearth by eradicating “wife” from her Instagram bio and eradicating Caussin’s identify from the title of their podcast, Whine Down w/Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, in line with Us Weekly; nevertheless, she backtracked on each strikes the next day.

Now, after days of followers being left in suspense, an Us supply has come ahead to disclose that the couple are sticking collectively and “working through” their points.

The insider dished to the outlet:

“There are ups and downs with them, but they are working through it right now… Jana and Mike are looking towards a strong 2020.”

Nice to listen to, as a result of the Christmas in Louisiana star’s social media habits has been eyebrow-raising to say the least!

Along with the aforementioned strikes, Jana reportedly deleted one image of the Caussin crew from December 2019.

” width=”594″> The pair with daughter Jolie and son Jace. / (c) Jana Kramer/Instagram

She wrote within the since-deleted caption:

“So…If I’m being honest…this photo isn’t real life right now. Today was a tough couples therapy session. Nothing big happened, just a lot of feelings that were held in and damn did they come out today. So though it shows us smiling right now I wanted to be honest and say yup marriage can be hard and it takes a lot of hard work. And even after the tough session Mike and I said our I love you’s because at the end of the day the love is always there.”

It was additionally reported that the pair, who obtained hitched in 2015 and have had their share of tough patches, appeared to have spent New 12 months’s Day aside, as Kramer was seen in a number of movies recorded in mattress along with her good friend Sara Brice.

That very same day, Kramer shared one other cryptic submit on her IG Tales of textual content that learn:

“She has been through hell. So believe when I say, fear her when she looks into a fire and smiles.”

Subsequent to the quote, she wrote:

“I really like this a lot!! #2020″

Feels like she’s able to tackle no matter this new decade throws at her. Let’s hope Mike feels the identical approach!

