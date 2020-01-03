Jana Kramer Sparks Split Rumors (Again) From Her Husband After Cryptic Instagram Post

Are issues on the rocks for Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin as soon as once more? All indicators are sadly pointing to sure!

On Monday, an Instagram selfie (above) from the One Tree Hill alum received heads scratching about whether or not or not the couple, who’ve been married since 2015, may very well be headed for a break up.

Give her caption a learn and determine for your self:

“2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end….and for now, all I have to say is…Time heals all wounds.”

Whereas the cryptic submit alone may not be sufficient to suspect a breakup, Kramer fueled the idea in different methods. Per Us Weekly, the 36-year-old omitted “wife” from her Insta bio the identical day and likewise eliminated Caussin’s identify from their podcast title, “Whine Down w/ Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin.” Nonetheless, she backtracked on each strikes the next day.

Whereas the Lovely Lies songstress nonetheless has pictures with the previous NFL tight finish and their kids, Jolie and Jace, on social media, she deleted a number of pics with simply her husband from IG. Particularly, she deleted one emotional snap which was initially posted on December 18.

In response to the publication, the now-deleted caption learn:

“So…If I’m being honest…this photo isn’t real life right now. Today was a tough couples therapy session. Nothing big happened, just a lot of feelings that were held in and damn did they come out today. So though it shows us smiling right now I wanted to be honest and say yup marriage can be hard and it takes a lot of hard work. And even after the tough session Mike and I said our I love you’s because at the end of the day the love is always there.”

The pair with daughter Jolie and son Jace.

Just lately, the pair chimed in on Justin Timberlake‘s hand-holding incident, and it wasn’t a complete shock when Mike took a sympathetic stance. In August 2016, the pair break up after he cheated on Kramer with a number of girls.

The ex-pro athlete entered therapy for intercourse habit and the couple went to marriage counseling (per her erased caption, they’re nonetheless in remedy collectively), earlier than renewing their vows in December 2017.

The 2 hit one more tough patch simply two months in the past after the DWTS alum found a pic of a topless girl had been despatched to her husband. On the time, Caussin claimed it was from a “bot.”

What do U suppose, Perezcious relationship consultants? Are these two headed for Splitsville? Or is there hope?? Sound OFF (under) within the feedback together with your take!!

