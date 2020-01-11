Janelle Monaé declares that she identifies as non-binary

Janelle Monaé has revealed that she identifies as non-binary.

The singer/songwriter publicly declared her gender fluidity on Twitter after quoting a tweet that featured a non-binary meme.

GLAAD and The Human Rights Marketing campaign yesterday (January 10) promoted the Twitter hashtag #IAmNonbinary as a strategy to improve non-binary visibility and to right misconceptions related to the time period, as Out stories.

On the identical day, Monaé quote-tweeted a pro-gender fluidity meme together with the hashtag #IAmNonbinary.

The textual content portion of the meme reads: “‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ I’m an expertise, quoting a line from the TV present Steven Universe. The accompanying caption posted by the Twitter consumer who initially shared the meme mentioned: “There may be completely nothing higher than dwelling exterior the gender binary.”

Monaé replied by posting the hashtag #IAmNonbinary.

#IAmNonbinary 🪐 https://t.co/9TN13XAAra — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) January 10, 2020

In a earlier interview, Monaé mentioned that she identifies as each bisexual and pansexual, stating: “I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”

Revealing that she initially recognized as bisexual, Monáe added that she then “read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too’”.

In the meantime, Sam Smith has mentioned opening up about their non-binary id felt like a “second coming out.”

Talking on the Perspective Awards on Wednesday (October 9), Smith – who acquired the Individual of the 12 months Award – delivered an emotional speech by which they described the award as “overwhelming.”

Smith mentioned: “The final yr has been a wild journey of self-realisation and has virtually felt like a second popping out.