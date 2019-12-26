Janhvi Kapoor reveals spooky incident from Ghost Stories: ‘After we wrapped the…

Dwelling / TV / Janhvi Kapoor reveals spooky incident from Ghost Tales: ‘After we wrapped the shoot, 10 of us fell really sick’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who’s making an entry into the horror style with Netflix’s Ghost Tales, shared a spooky expertise from the shoot. The actor options in Zoya Akhtar’s section of the horror anthology, which additionally has quick movies directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

“Apart from being a classic ghost story, the script resonated with me on a very deep level. The horror is more emotional and human than anything external. Something that spooked me out was that after we wrapped the shoot, about 10 of us fell really, really sick,” she mentioned in an announcement shared by the official Instagram deal with of Netflix.

Vijay Varma and Surekha Sikri are Janhvi’s co-stars in Zoya’s movie. Vijay, who collaborated with Zoya in Gully Boy, mentioned that he was very excited to work together with her once more.

When requested about reel-life paranormal experiences spilling over into actual life, he mentioned, “The set was great, but we didn’t really get the time to notice scary occurrences… maybe that was scary? But when I was in 10th, my friend’s sister got ‘possessed’. Later I watched Bhool Bhulaiya, and realised that it could be psychological.”

Mrunal Thakur, who stars in Karan’s quick movie, additionally shared a chilling story from the units of Ghost Tales. “While shooting the wedding night scene, the cameraman looked through the camera and said, ‘I told you guys, I don’t want that white light from the window’ but there was no one standing near the window,” she mentioned.

Ghost Tales marks the reunion of filmmakers Karan, Anurag, Zoya and Dibakar, who’ve beforehand collaborated on Lust Tales and Bombay Talkies. The Netflix unique will start streaming on the platform beginning January 1, 2020.

Produced by RSVP Motion pictures and Flying Unicorn Leisure, Ghost Tales additionally stars Gulshan Devaiah, Avinash Tiwary, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala and Pavail Gulati.

