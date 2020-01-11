Jannayak Janta Party To Contest Delhi Assembly Elections

Dushyant Chautala introduced JJP will contest the Delhi Meeting elections. (File)

New Delhi:

The JJP, which is in alliance with the BJP in Haryana, on Saturday introduced that it’ll contest the Delhi meeting elections however put the ball within the saffron occasion’s courtroom on the query of alliance.

The announcement was made after a gathering of the Delhi election committee of Jannayak Janata Celebration (JJP), chaired by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Mr Chautala, who can also be the Delhi in-charge of the occasion, introduced that the JJP will contest the elections to be held on February eight and can formally deliver out its ballot manifesto, the occasion stated in a press release.

After the assembly, Digvijay Chautala, Dushyant’s youthful brother, stated the occasion has been lively within the nationwide capital and it has additionally fashioned its models there.

On the query of forming a coalition with the BJP, Digvijay Chautala stated JJP is operating the Haryana authorities in alliance with the saffron occasion and it respects the coalition ”dharma”.

“If coalition talks with BJP will take place, the party will hold the meeting again but the final decision will be taken by party founder Dr Ajay Singh Chautala,” he stated.

The occasion will combat for poor individuals, farmers and labourers within the polls, he stated.