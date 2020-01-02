January 2 tops sickie list as one in eight workers is predicted to take a day off with illness

By Steve Doughty Social Affairs Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

The new yr hangover will value the economic system virtually £5billion, say analysts.

They discovered almost one in eight staff who go unwell achieve this within the first week of January – prompting raised eyebrows from bosses.

Most absences are logged right now, the primary day again after the brand new yr financial institution vacation.

This sample has not modified because it was first measured 16 years in the past, suggesting plenty of workers could possibly be throwing sickies.

It contrasts strongly with sickness charges throughout the remainder of the festive interval. The bulk are as a result of colds or flu, evaluation of 18million sick days reveals.

They sometimes final for 3 days, with girls virtually a 3rd extra prone to take time without work in contrast with males.

The best ranges of recent yr absences are discovered within the NHS, which data virtually a 3rd of the full, whereas native councils chalk up a fifth.

Ian Caminsky, of absence specialist FirstCare, stated: ‘The vacation interval is at all times a time for celebration but in addition a time of yr the place workers are affected by colds and flu.

‘Our information exhibits this significantly takes its toll on the economic system through the first week of the brand new yr.

‘Organisations ought to take proactive steps to protect towards this.’

Illness absence has fallen closely because the mid-1990s, estimates produced by the Workplace for Nationwide Statistics present.

It says that in 2018 every employee took on common four.four days off, in comparison with 7.2 in 1995.

Greater than 1 / 4 had been blamed on minor sicknesses, round one in 5 on again ache and roughly one in eight on psychological well being circumstances together with stress.

The ONS discovered the very best fee of absences had been in Scotland and Wales, and the bottom in London.