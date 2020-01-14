Generally it looks as if Bachelor alum Nick Viall has dated each single lady on the planet… even those who initially lie about it! LOLz!

It seems that January Jones accepted Viall’s rose, in any case, because the 42-year-old actress revealed on a podcast interview on Monday she did date the 39-year-old actuality TV mainstay. This, regardless of earlier claims about how she was supposedly simply mates with him. Gotcha, woman!!!

The Mad Males star spoke about it on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Skilled podcast, opening up about how she initially wasn’t drawn to Viall, who has additionally beforehand been linked to Rachel Bilson in addition to Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite Demi Burnett.

The actress admitted she “went on a couple dates” with him, including how she initially had a unfavorable view earlier than taking the time to get to know Nick:

“I was just blasting that guy. So Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative, I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind.’ And I squealed. I had been like, ‘I hate that guy!’ But my sister was like, ‘if you don’t go, you will forever regret it.’”

Ha! Adore it!

” width=”580″> Nick and Rachel? Not so. Nevertheless it was a super-cute concept whereas it lasted! / (c) Adriana M. Barraza/Nicky Nelson/WENN

She added extra about her time with the Viall Information host, too, telling Dax in regards to the man behind the rose:

“So I agreed to go on a date with him, or to drinks or whatever, and as I met him I was rounding the corner and I saw him and he has a very distinct walk, and I had this instinct to, like, run up to him and wrap my legs around his waist, do you know, like they do [on the show]? I stopped myself … But the first date was good. All I did was grill him about the show. [Eventually] we went on a couple dates.”

Awwww!

Looks as if January’s perceptions in regards to the Bachelor playboy certain did change a bit of bit, didn’t they?! Nonetheless, Nick isn’t the one one who lets it fly — with Jones herself linked to a couple hunky beaus just lately, each of those attractive celebs aren’t shy about going out in town and taking an opportunity! Adore it!

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with all of your ideas and extra within the feedback (beneath)!!!