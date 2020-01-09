Japan: 76% of console sales in 2019 were for Nintendo Switch

If you’re an everyday reader on a Wednesday you’ll have seen that the Famitsu charts frequently exhibit Nintendo’s dominance in Japan with their Change household of methods. We’ve got discovered right this moment whopping 76 p.c of console gross sales in Japan throughout 2019 have been for Nintendo’s newest platform which places the opposite older methods to disgrace.

The Change bought four,493,903 models in Japan final yr, up 29% from 2018, which accounts for 76% of console gross sales within the nation for the yr. The Change’s whole gross sales in Japan at the moment are as much as 11,383,449. Nintendo additionally bought 191,173 3DS models within the nation throughout 2019, which suggests gross sales of Nintendo’s growing older clamshell handheld have been down 66%. GameSpot

Supply